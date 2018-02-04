Harry Potter shop set to open its doors in Glasgow

Have your say

A new shop dedicated to all things Harry Potter is set to delight fans in Scotland’s biggest city when it opens its doors in less than two weeks.

Clause 73 will open on Glasgow’s Creswell Lane - opposite Ashton Lane - on Saturday February 17 at 10am.

The small family-run business is the home to a vast collection of Harry Potter goods such as furniture, wands and spell books all inspired by the books and films.

Clause 73 describes itself as “a portal into a world of mystical creatures & all things Potter!”

Edinburgh also has its own Potter shop. Named after a famous alley in the wizarding world, Diagon House, opened in the Capital’s Victoria Street in August last year.