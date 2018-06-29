Glasgow School of Art fire: Authorities issue plea for footage of blaze

Have your say

An appeal has been launched for images of the blaze which ripped through Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service made the plea for footage and pictures to be made available for expert investigators to analyse.

It is now feared the landmark building is at risk of “absolute sudden collapse”, after flames gutted it on Friday June 15.

Assistant chief officer David McGown said: “We are asking any member of the public with video footage or still images of the significant fire in Glasgow that evening to submit these to our investigation team.

“There has been a high volume of images and video already published and you might think your material is no different, but I ask you to please let us take a look.

“We will cast a forensic and expert eye over it - and it could prove crucial to our investigation.”

At its height, more than 120 firefighters attended the incident after the alarm was raised at 11.19pm on the night.

Businesses and 33 homes within a cordon zone remain evacuated, with leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken saying it is not known when the site will be safe.

The local authority is making a hardship fund available in co-operation with the Scottish Government, with each affected household able to apply for £3,000.

Ms Aitken told BBC Radio Scotland: “We are working today on details of how that will be distributed.

“It’s extra support. In the end, the council can’t simply provide everything.

“We will provide what we are able to.

“The safety of the public is our priority. The state of the building is our priority.

“It’s moved from danger of possible collapse to absolute sudden collapse.”

Images of the blaze can be sent to the fire service via email at glasgowfirejune2018@firescotland.gov.uk.

Those who have any difficulty in submitting material can contact 01506 442 489.

Meanwhile, Glasgow School of Art and contractors Keir Construction have confirmed the contract for restoration works has been terminated.

A joint statement said both parties had agreed it could not be fulfilled.

The firm was appointed in 2016 to restore the Mackintosh building, with a contract valued at around £25 million and works due to be completed in January.