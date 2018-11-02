Glasgow School of Art Director Tom Inns quits

The Director of the Glasgow School of Art is set to leave the role as the recovery from a second catastrophic fire at the Mackintosh Building continues.

Tom Inns was appointed to the role in 2013, and has twice seen devastating blazes rip through the iconic Mackintosh Building in the heart of Glasgow’ Sauchiehall Street.

A fire in June was the second in four years to hit the 100-year-old building.

A committee of MSPs are investigating the blaze, with Glasgow politician Sandra White claiming last month that the Board appeared ‘not fit for purpose’.

Deputy Directors Irene McAra-McWilliam will take temporary charge of the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) until Prof. Inns’ successor is appointed by the Board of Governors.

Board Chair Muriel Gray said today: “On behalf of the GSA Board and all at the School I would like to wish Tom all the very best for the future.

“He has had the most challenging tenure at the helm of GSA and we are truly grateful for all his enormous commitment and hard work – especially over the course of the past few months.”

Tom Inns said; ”The Glasgow School of Art is an exceptional place, in stepping down I will miss the creative energy of staff and students enormously, and I wish them all well as the Institution approaches its 175th Birthday in 2020.

“Since the fire in June 2018, just months before the building was to be handed back to GSA, we’ve worked tirelessly to stabilise the building as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to our local community, and to reopen our own campus for the new academic year.

“It is now time for a new Director to work with the Board to deliver the future vision for GSA.”