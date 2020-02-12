Glasgow LGBT club vandalised with homophobic graffiti

Have your say

A CLUB in Glasgow city centre has been targeted with offensive graffiti.

Warning: Some readers may find the following image offensive

Police have launched an investigation into the homophobic messages daubed on the entrance to Polo Lounge in Wilson Street.

Officers were alerted to the vandalism at about 6.20pm yesterday.

Former Glasgow councillor Austin Sheridan posted online: "Absolutely disgusted to see someone has vandalised The Polo Lounge doors. Scotland’s biggest LGBTI venue.

"This is why we can never give up on educating people on equality matters and ensuring that we can all live safe in society without fear of attack.

"I hope whoever is responsible is caught and appropriately punished for this despicable action."

Just hours after the incident staff at the venue tweeted "#LGBTQ #Pololovesyou x"

Police said enquiries are ongoing.