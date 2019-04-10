Game of Thrones fans can see show’s famous throne at new exhibit

Game Of Thrones fans will have the chance to see the show’s famous throne as part of a major new exhibition.

Several stars of the fantasy HBO series returned to Northern Ireland, where much of the filming took place, to launch the attraction which gives visitors a look behind the elaborate scenes, and the opportunity to see the Iron Throne close up.

The Iron Throne on display. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live nation Entertainment

Isaac Hempstead Wright who plays Bran Stark, Ian Beattie who plays Meryn Trant, and Liam Cunningham who plays Davos Seaworth were reunited yesterday, almost a year after filming wrapped last year.

Cunningham expressed his pleasure to be back in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, the location of Painthall Studios where most of the show’s indoor scenes were filmed, and where the exhibition is now sited, describing it as having been home to him and the rest of the cast for more than ten years.

Cunningham said he had an emotional moment when he hung up his costume as filming on the final series came to an end last year. He also remarked on the transformation in Northern Ireland’s tourism industry, referring to meeting a young American couple on honeymoon recently in the city centre.

“Who would have said ten years ago that Belfast was a honeymoon location, but it is,” he added.