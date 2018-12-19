Galloway Viking treasure hoard to tour Scotland

Britain’s richest ever hoard of Viking treasures, which were found on Kirk land in Dumfries and Galloway by a metal detectorist, will go on a two-year £150,000 tour around Scotland.

More than 100 objects dating back to the 10th century - described as the richest Viking-age collection ever found in Britain - were secured for the nation last year after a £2 million appeal.

The National Museum of Scotland has announced plans for a major exhibition, due to open in May 2020, devoted to the hoard, which landed enthusiast Derek McLennan with a £2 million windfall after he found the pot of treasure in a field in Kirkcudbrightshire in 2014.

The tour will then visit Kirkcudbright Galleries before going on to the newly-refurbished Aberdeen Art Gallery and the McManus Art Gallery and Museum in Dundee, where it will run until August 2022.

It is hoped that extensive research into the Galloway Hoard will unlock secrets into the development of the modern nations of Scotland, England and Ireland, as well as previously unknown connections between people across Europe and further afield.

The first objects found included silver jewellery and ingots, arm-rings and a silver pendant Christian cross, depicting the Four Evangelists.

Buried underneath a layer of gravel were brooches, beads, a delicately crafted gold pin in the shape of a bird, and a small jar cut from rock crystal that may have originated in the Middle East. Some of the silver arm-rings have writing on them which signifies four named individuals.

The Scottish Government has agreed to pay £150,000 to help fund a tour after paying the same amount to contribute to a £2 million deal to the appeal to acquire the Galloway Hoard, which was confirmed last October.

Dr Gordon Rintoul, director of the National Museum, said: “The Galloway Hoard is an outstanding collection of Viking-age objects and our research into this find will transform current interpretation of Scottish history.

“I am delighted that thanks to generous funding from the Scottish Government we will be able to take the Galloway Hoard beyond our walls to museums across Scotland and ensure that the greatest possible number of people have the opportunity to enjoy this remarkable treasure.”

Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Galloway Hoard is one of the most important collections ever discovered in Scotland and I am pleased that this tour will allow for the hoard to be made available for the people of Scotland and our visitors in the years to come.

“The Galloway Hoard opens a window on a significant period in the history of Scotland and shows the important role that our archaeological heritage plays in Scotland’s culture.”

