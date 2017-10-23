The best new TV and films on Netflix UK in November

Have your say

As the nights draw in and the mercury plummets, plenty of people will be looking to curl up on the sofa for some Netflix binge-watching.

In November there are Margaret Atwood adaptations, Westerns, and a blockbuster superhero series to look forward to.

As well as fresh documentaries, drama and comedy.

Alias Grace

What is it? A ‘true-crime’ story of sorts, which predates Making A Murderer by 170 years.

An adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel, it follows the real-life story of Grace Marks, an Irish immigrant and servant in Canada, convicted alongside stable hand James McDermott for the brutal murders of their employer.

Sarah Gadon (right) stars as Grace Marks in Alias Grace (Photo: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix)

Marks became notorious for her role in the murders, sparking debate about whether she was actually just an unwitting accessory.

When can I watch it? November 3

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

What is it? This documentary charts Jim Carrey’s dedicated portrayal of cult comedian Andy Kaufman for the 1999 film Man on the Moon.

Working from 100 hours of footage shot on the film’s set, director Chris Smith documents Carrey’s four-month transformation into Kaufman.

Many of the production’s most ‘Kaufmanesque’ played out behind the scenes, captured on video by friends and production crew.

When can I watch it? November 17

Marvel’s The Punisher

What is it? Marvel’s latest Netflix superhero series tells the story of Frank Castle, a crime-fighting vigilante unafraid to use lethal methods to bring wrongdoers to justice.

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as ‘The Punisher’ after first appearing in Daredevil.

And it’s a welcome return for a character many fans deemed to be a highlight of that series. Having exacted revenge on those responsible for the death of his family, Castle uncovers a conspiracy much bigger than him.

When can I watch it? November 17

She’s Gotta Have It

What is it? A “contemporary re-imagining” of Spike Lee’s debut 1986 film of the same name – handled by the director himself.

She’s Gotta Have It follows Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist struggling to divide her time between her friends and her job.

The original film was widely acclaimed, and there are high expectations for this series.

When can I watch it? November 23

Glitch (Season 2)

What is it? Set in the fictional Australian town of Yoorana, Victoria, this paranormal drama centres on policeman James Hayes.

The first season saw him called to the local cemetery after seven people from different points in history inexplicably rose from the dead in perfect health. He struggled to keep the case hidden from colleagues, his family, and the world. How will events play out in Season 2?

When can I watch it? November 28

Other new additions in November:

November 10

Blazing Transfer Students The Killer Lady Dynamite (Season 2)

November 21

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

November 22

Barbra

November 23

Longmire (Season 4-5)

This article first appeared on our sister site the i.