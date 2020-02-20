Fortnite chapter 2, season 2: new map, Deadpool event, challenges and Battle Pass patch notes in full

At long last, a new season of Fortnite has arrived.

By this point, we all know what that means - new modes, weapons, skins and a whole bunch of new stuff turning up on the map.

Some of Epic's more enigmatic clues are now making a lot more sense. Picture: Epic Games

This brings an end to the longest season in Fortnite history and, while it’s maybe not quite as dramatic as watching the game’s entire world get sucked into a black hole and replaced, it’s still pretty cool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new patch:

When does the new patch arrive?

As is custom when a Fortnite season ends, the servers went down on Thursday 20 February so that players can download the hefty new update before the new season kicks off.

In this case, that’s update 12.00 and it really is pretty huge – coming in at 8GB on PS4, 15GB on Nintendo Switch and a seriously weighty 26GB on Xbox One.

What does the new update add?

Season 2 is set to bring about a tonne of new content for players to enjoy.

Fortnite has been dropping real-world clues for its new season for a while, hinting at a secret agent theme which sees a mysterious agency “activating” operatives around the world.

Some players were even “activated” via the game’s official Discord and have since been sent the patch notes for the new update. Fittingly though, even the information they have received has been heavily redacted.

A high-tech agency headquarters has been added to the map, along with a series of top-secret hideouts.

The espionage-laden new season will also see the introduction of things like decoy grenades and secret passages.

Naturally, there will also be a variety of new skins – from Peely, the James Bond-esque banana to the truly hench feline henchman, Meowscles and the highly-customisable Maya.

Everyone’s favourite mouthy merc, Deadpool will also become the latest licensed character to join the Fortnite cast, although it has not been revealed how he is unlocked.

In an interesting twist, each new character comes with two variations relating to the new season’s two factions – Ghost and Shadow. Players can choose to unlock either version but not both.

What issues does it fix?

As well as kicking off a whole new season of the game with a bunch of fresh content, each major update is also an opportunity to iron out the odd bug which players have been experiencing.

Here’s a list of all the issues which update 12.00 should put to rest:

- Crash when selecting the Controller settings menu that may result in a blank controller layout.

- Unable to select traps with a controller when the 'Pick up' indicator is on-screen.

- Getting stuck on the loading screen after accepting an invite but before selecting game mode.

- Players may get stuck on a loading screen after they accept an invite before selecting a game mode.

- When selecting a Friend in the Social menu, the Friend sub-menu either closes prematurely or doesn’t open.

- The Social menu scrolling itself back to the top.

- Picking up DBNO teammates when trying to select pickaxe

- Getting stuck in the Lobby after a claiming a refund

- “Could not join party” message wrongly occurring

- Being temporarily unable to move after Emoting

- Delay in moving after exiting inventory using movement keys