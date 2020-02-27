Future of Jenners name on Princes Street uncertain as hotel developers say they 'don't know' if it will be kept

The building will also have asbestos removed before work begins on the redevelopment.

The future of the Jenners name on Princes Street is under threat after the owners of the historic building said they do not know whether the name will remain a feature on the Edinburgh stalwart.

The Jenners name could disappear from Princes Street

It comes alongside the revelation that the building will have to have asbestos removed prior to any work on the hotel being carried out.

The iconic department store is set to leave its historic location in late 2020 or early 2021 before Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen transforms the building into a mixed-use hotel, cafe and restaurant offering.

However, the developers of the project said they did not know whether the name ‘Jenners’ would be used for the new hotel, threatening the end to more than 180 years of history.

Sources who spoke to the Evening News suggested that the name of the hotel is due to be the ‘Jenners Hotel’ in the same way The Scotsman hotel retained Scotsman branding on its facade.

The Jenners building is set to be redeveloped as a hotel

However developers said they did not know whether the name would be used.

Staff at the store have also been told about work due to take place to remove asbestos from the building.

It is common for older buildings such as Jenners to have asbestos with the developers stating the problem area is sealed off and a “constructive dialouge” with the current tenants, House of Fraser, is ongoing, with plans for it to be dealt with in line with regulations.

As well as the planned hotel, cafes, and rooftop restaurant and bar, the plans from Mr Povlsen include a total restoration” of the Category A listed building’s facade including the sensitive reinstatement of lost original elements. Work is not planned to start before a timeframe is established with House of Fraser who trade under the Jenners brand name.

It comes three years after Mr Povlsen’s purchase of the building for a reported £50m.

