New YouGov research reveals which of Scotland’s 'classic' culinary offerings are the favourites among Scots.

From the most well known, such as haggis, to breakfast favourites and game - the poll asked over 1,000 adults in Scotland their favourite 'classic' dishes. This is what they found...

1. Haggis The world famous haggis comes joint first liked by 69 per cent of Scots polled. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Lorne sausage Breakfast favourite lorne sausage also comes first, liked by 69 per cent of Scots. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Scotch broth Scotch broth took joint second place, with just over two thirds of Scots favouring it. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Oatcakes Oatcakes also came second, with oatcakes and Scotch broth the dishes those polled are most likely to have tried (95 per cent and 94 per cent respectively). Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more