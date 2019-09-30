From Dull to Rum: 17 weird Scottish place names and their origins

Scotland is home to many unusual sounding places, but what are their origins?

From Brokenwind to Hell, Dull and Hothole, these place names were often derived through humour, legend and hardship. Here we look at a selection of Scotland’s oddest place names - and how they came about.

Brokenwind was a farm settlement near Kinmudy in 19th Century Aberdeenshire. Its name evolved over several decades having earlier been listed as Brokenwine and Brocken Weind.

Coup-My-Horn is derived from tipping a horn to have drink. According to the Fife Place Name data site, the name was perhaps applied humorously to a settlement where the occupants were especially partial to taking a drink.

The rather foreboding names of Hell and Purgatory were given to farms in Sanday, Orkney with farmers routinely giving such names to hard-to-work land.

Kirkcudbright is a name of Gaelic origin, although the first part Kirk- appears to be borrowing into Gaelic from either Scots kirk or Norse kirkja both meaning church. The second part reflects Cuthbert, a Northumbrian saint.

