From Blair to Mackintosh: 15 popular Scottish surnames and their meanings
The history of Scotland is, of course, the history of the Scottish people, and what could be more important as an indicator of how Scots are perceived than by the very names we are known.
Over the centuries millions of Scots have left their homeland to find fame and fortune around the globe, and they have taken their Scottish names with them, so giving the world McDonalds and Campbell’s Tomato Soup. Here we take a look at some of the most popular Scottish surnames and their meanings.
1. Blair
Derived from the Gaelic place name Blar for cleared level land or place of battlefield. Blair was first recorded as a surname in the 13th century in Renfrew and Ayrshire.