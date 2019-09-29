Picture: Shutterstock

From Blair to Mackintosh: 15 popular Scottish surnames and their meanings

The history of Scotland is, of course, the history of the Scottish people, and what could be more important as an indicator of how Scots are perceived than by the very names we are known.

Over the centuries millions of Scots have left their homeland to find fame and fortune around the globe, and they have taken their Scottish names with them, so giving the world McDonalds and Campbell’s Tomato Soup. Here we take a look at some of the most popular Scottish surnames and their meanings.

1. Blair

Derived from the Gaelic place name Blar for cleared level land or place of battlefield. Blair was first recorded as a surname in the 13th century in Renfrew and Ayrshire.
2. Boswell

Of Norman origin, deriving from the French word bois meaning wood and ville meaning town. The Borders place name St Boswell derives from the 7th century saint.
3. Bowie

From the Gaelic buidhe meaning yellow haired.
4. Brown

Brown is the second most common surname in Scotland. English word meaning brown hair.
