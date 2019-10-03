Former England captain David Beckham has picture taken with Tom Kitchin and staff in Leith restaurant

Have your say

Former England captain David Beckham has been spotted enjoying a mid-week lunch at Tom Kitchin's Michelin star restaurant in Leith.

Kitchin posted on social media site Instagram that the former Manchester United midfielder had been to his restaurant The Kitchin, on Commercial Street in Leith for lunch today (Thursday).

Writing on Intsagram, Kitchin said: "This is how we roll on Thursday lunch in Leith.. @thekitchin

"Great to welcome back our friend @davidbeckham who was as charming as ever.

"Thanks for taking the time to say hello to all the team (very classy)."

David Beckham posed for a picture with Tom Kitchin PIC: @TomKitchin

Beckham, 44, was snapped at Finnieston's Crabshakk seafood restaurant in Glasgow yesterday.

The former Manchester United, LA Galaxy and Real Madrid midfielder is understood to be in Scotland in his capacity as ambassador for the Haig Club whisky brand.