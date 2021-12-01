Winter Wonderland organisers, Rogue Village, share some of the food offerings at this Christmas event

After 2020’s festive wash out, there are loads of Christmas events to choose from this year.

Top of our list is the inaugural Winter Wonderland, which will take place at Gosford House near Longniddry from December 17-23.

It’s been created by Rogue Village, who have been responsible for events including Canteen Street Food Festival at Archerfield Walled Garden and Edinburgh’s first eco-friendly Santa’s grotto at The Eco Larder.

The Marble Hall, Gosford House

They’ve created a vintage-inspired family friendly experience, which will include a Victorian carousel, swing-boats and chair swings, a mini train, carnival stalls, donkeys (for feeding and petting) and more.

Rogue Village Co-Director, Jennifer Maniam says, “We’re creating something that captures the magic of Christmas – something that makes everyone feel like a six-year-old on Christmas Eve. This year more than most we want people to be able to socialise with loved ones in a safe environment”.

The food won’t be an afterthought. Instead of generic stalls, they’ve invited some top producers, including Buck & Birch, Edinburgh Kombucha and Brand Farm to sell their wares at the on site Food Village.

Co-Director Peter Maniam added, “We’re steering away from the strangely traditional German market and creating a marketplace that is representative of the incredible independent brands here in Scotland. We want to encourage spending and supporting locals”.

Winter Wonderland food

There will also be a tipi bar, sponsored by The Hive by Wemyss Malts, compete with open fire, and street food vendors including rib and pulled pork purveyors Fox Hat, Moskito Bites Churros and Wild at Heart, who will be offering deluxe cheese toasties.

On December 17 and 18, the event will also feature Feast, an East Lothian Council COVID recovery event that’s aimed at supporting East Lothian-based food and drink producers. This will include workshops and experiences taking place inside the neoclassical Gosford House, which was built in 1800. As well as a Christmas Afternoon Tea with Lewis & Clarke, there’s a Whisky House Tour from Glenkinchie as well as Cheese and Wine tasting from The Cheese Lady in the Marble Hall.

For more information and tickets, see www.roguevillage.com

