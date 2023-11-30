Whisky 2023: We explore eight consumer trends, from cocktails and celebrities to premium experiences

STIR menu at Johnnie Walker Princes Street

In November, The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 sold at Sotheby’s for £2.1million.

That might be slightly out of most people’s price range, though it is an indicator that the whisky business is booming.

As this year has seen a constant stream of new releases to suit every palate and budget, even the most reluctant dram quaffer might be tempted to give the genre a whirl. We sifted through the new launches, and a few trends are evident, see below.

Talonmore Pic: Connor Mollison

BOOZE FREE

The no and low alcohol trend continues to grow, especially as we’re heading towards another dry January. One of the newest brands on the scene is Edinburgh-based Talonmore Drinks Company, whose whisky alternative Non-Alcoholic Spirit was awarded Silver at the International Wine and Spirits Competition last year. It’s made using a blend of plant-based ingredients, and tastes of ginger, cinnamon, malt and fruity sweetness. Lewis Kennedy, managing director at Talonmore said: “The popularity around alcohol-free serves is seeing a meteoric rise right now. We are so proud of our liquid and the versatility it brings to the table”.

PREMIUM EXPERIENCES

Linn House whisky bar

To cater for those who want more than just a distillery tour, Chivas Brothers recently opened luxury catered accommodation in Keith. Linn House is a 13 bedroom Victorian lodge, which features its own whisky bar with over 200 whiskies, including a range of limited editions from their own distilleries, such as The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Chivas Regal.

You could take your premium experience to the next level with Talisker. Last month, they released their Glacial Edge 45-Year-Old (£4,500 per bottle), which had been conceived as part of their partnership with environmental organisation, Parley for the Oceans. This single malt had been finished in ice-fractured casks, which were exposed to glacial elements that fractured the wood, before they headed back to Scotland. To mark the launch, they arranged trips to Iceland with Abercombie & Kent, so adventurers could 'sample the first sips' as part of their holiday.

CELEBRITY ENDORSEMENT

Talisker Glacial Edge 45-Year-Old on the Canadian Ice Fields Pic: Ben Girardi

Along with Sam Heughan’s Sassenach range, other recent launches have been sprinkled with stardust. Heughan’s pal, Scottish actor Graham McTavish, who also appeared in Outlander, as well as Netflix’s The Witcher and The Hobbit, will soon be releasing his own bourbon-style American whiskey, as part of his McTavish Spirits brand. Back to Scotch, and The Macallan has collaborated with Stella and Mary McCartney for The Harmony Collection, including the most recent installment, The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow (£160). This is inspired by the creative sisters’ memories of the family home in Kintyre. The boxes and labels have been made using discarded meadow cuttings, while the packaging features Mary’s photographs of The Macallan Estate in Craigellachie. The liquid itself has a profile of rich orange and lemon aromas, as well as oak and melon tasting notes and a sweet long finish.

WOMEN IN WHISKY

There’s no doubt that women are into whisky. However, the stereotypical drinker is still considered to be a middle-aged white man. To redress the balance, last month saw the launch of the world’s first whisky image library, courtesy of non-profit organisation OurWhisky Foundation and photographer Christina Kernohan. Its Modern Face of Whisky free-to-use stock image library is currently packed with festive-themed and more representative images of whisky-lovers. Becky Paskin, whisky expert and founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, says :“It’s been a privilege to work alongside Christina for the Modern Face of Whisky’s second collection. Christina shares our vision to evolve whisky’s image as a masculine drink into something anyone of any legal drinking age, gender or race can enjoy”.

Harmony III

COCKTAILS

There’s more to whisky cocktails than the old-fashioned or Atholl brose. At the Johnnie Walker Princes Street 1820 Rooftop Bar, they’re continuing to push the boundaries of stereotypical whisky cocktails and are offering some intriguing serves. These include the Banana + Pesto with Johnnie Walker Blonde, homemade pesto, washed Ketel one Vodka, Turbo Banana and Pedro Ximinez Sherry. We’re also impressed by the cocktail menu at the new W Edinburgh (www.marriott.com) where the 11th floor W Lounge is serving winter warmer drinks including Awakening, with Highland Park 12, treacle cordial, coffee cream and flamed spices. If you want to experiment at home, check out Scottish business Tongue in Peat (www.tongueinpeat.com), who make peat-smoked tomato juice. Although it’s a traditional ingredient for a bloody Mary, they also recommend it in a bloody Joseph, where vodka is swapped for unpeated Scotch.

FOOD PAIRING

Whisky destinations are making food part of the attraction. At Port of Leith Distillery - Scotland’s first vertical distillery, which opened earlier this year - their seventh floor bar and restaurant features a selection of small plates, like Arbroath Smokie Scotch egg, to work perfectly alongside their Leith Export Co spirits. At The Glenturret by Lalique restaurant, they’re also now offering a lighter menu of bar snacks, with oysters or sika deer loin and maitake. Back to Johnnie Walker Princes Street and they recently launched STIR - their cocktail and food pairing concept, in partnership with owners of two-Michelin-star restaurant, Raby Hunt.

Female whisky drinker woman at a bar Pic: OurWhisky Foundation and Jo Hanley

SUSTAINABILITY

Next summer sees the long-awaited launch of Eden Mill Distillery in St Andrews. They’ll be producing gin and whisky, using 100 per cent renewable energy that will come from the University of St Andrews’ solar farm, or other renewable energy sources. The C02 that’s produced during the fermentation process will be captured for the university to use. Other sustainable whisky brands include Nc’Nean (www.ncnean.com), whose distillery is also powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. They have just launched their first ex-Madeira single cask whisky, Aon 17-160, which was created in collaboration with Royal Mile Whiskies and restaurant, Timberyard.

IRREVERENCE