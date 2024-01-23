Whiskies £50 or under ideal for Burns night - including Glen Scotia and Glenfiddich

This award-winning Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Highlands is a non-age-statement known for its waxy texture that comes from a long fermentation and a slow distillation.

With Burns night just around the corner (25 January), we take a look at some whiskies that won’t break the bank. From blends to single malts, all of these whiskies are £50 or under, and they’re ideal to toast Burns with.

Isle of Arran Distillers Robert Burns single malt, £23.99

Nothing says Burns night dram than one named after and inspired by the bard himself. Isle of Arran Distillers have been producing a Robert Burns branded single malt since 1995. This whisky was produced in recognition of being the closest distillery, at the time, to Burns' birthplace of Alloway in Ayrshire. Burns indeed would have seen Arran most days from his home village. This light aromatic single malt is produced 100 percent in Bourbon barrels making it a light fruity dram with lots of vanilla notes. A very versatile dram, inspired by Scottish poet Robert Burns, this whisky can be enjoyed alone, with water or ice, or in a long drink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the Ayrshire farm which was Robert Burns’ home and workplace from 1777 to 1784, Lochlea distillery began quietly distilling, casking and maturing their whisky in 2018.

Lochlea Our Barley, £45

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lochlea’s award winning house whisky – Our Barley – is the perfect approachable, delicious dram for both whisky aficionados and those new to single malts. This elegant, unpeated single malt whisky is a marriage of spirit matured in three different cask types: first-fill ex-bourbon barrels, Oloroso sherry butts and STR barriques, all of which add depth of flavour to the final spirit.

Based on the Ayrshire farm which was Robert Burns’ home and workplace from 1777 to 1784, Lochlea distillery began quietly distilling, casking and maturing their whisky in 2018 utilising their own barley and natural water resources to ensure full traceability from field to cask.

Douglas Laing Timorous Beastie, £34.90

The Glen Scotia Double Cask ‘Rum Finish’ showcases the quality and versatility of Glen Scotia’s no-aged-statement single malt whiskies.

Named in honour of Robert Burns’ famous poem, To A Mouse?, Timorous Beastie from Douglas Laing is a Highland single malt from, amongst other, Glen Garioch, Dalmore and Glengoyne distilleries, that's bursting with sweet vanilla, malted barley, meringue, honey and citrus flavours. Priced at £34.90, it's a bargain buy, plus there's also a sherried version, a 10, 18 and 25 year old for those looking for something special.

Torabhaig Allt Gleann, £48.95

Following the sold-out success of the first ever expression - Legacy Series 2017 - from the Isle of Skye distillery in February 2021, the second expression of Torabhaig single malt, Allt Gleann, was released in July 2021.

Named after the burn that flows down the side of the distillery in Teangue, on the Isle of Skye, this release was bottled in small batches at 46%, and drawn from no more than 30 casks.

The Glasgow Distillery brought whisky distilling back to Scotland’s biggest city in 2018.

Old Pulteney Harbour, £34

Old Pulteney, The Maritime Malt, has recently introduced the newest addition to its portfolio, Old Pulteney Harbour - available to buy exclusively at Tesco stores across the UK and online. Taking its name from the point which joins Old Pulteney's hometown of Wick to the North Sea, Old Pulteney Harbour celebrates the brand’s connection to the sea. This approachable whisky is matured by the sea in a quartet of hand-selected fine American oak ex-bourbon casks, each imparting unique flavour profiles. Second fill barrels, re-charred barrels, first fill ex-bourbon barrels and refill barrels are married together to create this newly released whisky.

Lidl Abrachan, £17.99

In 2021, the discount supermarket released a new blended malt whisky - Abrachan. The Lidl Abrachan blended malt Scotch whisky has hints of smoked sea salt, beach bonfires and caramelised sugar, and is in stores now for £17.99. Inspired by Scottish folklore, Abrachan is a mythical beast who roamed the Highlands and Lowlands.

Old Pulteney, The Maritime Malt, has recently introduced the newest addition to its portfolio, Old Pulteney Harbour.

The Glasgow Distillery Glasgow 1770 The Original, £48.95

The Glasgow Distillery brought whisky distilling back to Scotland’s biggest city in 2018 and has been going strong ever since. Their Original whisky is an ideal dram for Burns given its fruity and light flavour profile. The team said “Bottled at 46% ABV, non-chill filtered and natural in colour, The Original is a true representation of the whisky we produce at The Glasgow Distillery and showcases our production philosophy and dedication to quality.”

Uhuru Whisky, £44

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uhuru’s first release is a 10 year-old blended malt Scotch Whisky. This cask was chosen for its balance of sweet vs. smoke. The team said that “It’s the first whisky to have an analysed measurement of sweetness identified through a revolutionary process. The whisky is defined as having 019 SPPM within it, which gives it the perfect balance of peat vs sweet.”

Glen Moray Elgin Classic, £23.99

This whisky from Glen Moray is not only a great whisky to try if you’re new to the spirit, it’s also a bargain to boot. The whisky is aged for around seven years in ex-bourbon casks and, and it’s a light, fruity and sweet dram - delicious.

Named in honour of Robert Burns’ famous poem, To A Mouse, Timorous Beastie from Douglas Laing is a Highland single malt from, amongst other, Glen Garioch, Dalmore and Glengoyne distilleries

Glen Scotia Double Cask Rum Finish, £47.95

Located in Campbeltown, Scotland’s smallest whisky producing region and once the Victorian Whisky Capital of the World, Glen Scotia Distillery is renowned globally for its whisky making abilities, achieving several coveted accolades, including being named Distillery of the Year at the Scottish Whisky Awards and Best in Show at San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Glen Scotia Double Cask ‘Rum Finish’ showcases the quality and versatility of Glen Scotia’s no-aged-statement single malt whiskies. This rich and exotic whisky is matured in the finest American oak barrels and has tasting notes of cooked sugar, molasses and tropical fruit notes.

Glenfiddich 12 Year old, £36.95

One of the most recognisable whiskies globally, thanks to its green triangle bottle, Glenfiddich 12 is a light and fruit dram ideal for those looking to get into whisky. Not only is it approachable in taste, it's also affordable and easy to pick up for drinking at home, or you'll find it behind most bars here.

Deanston Virgin Oak, £35

This award-winning Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Highlands is a non-age-statement known for its waxy texture that comes from a long fermentation and a slow distillation.

Crafted by hand and matured in ex-bourbon casks, creating its subtle, honeyed but zesty character. The spirit is then finished in virgin oak casks, adding subtle spicy aromas.

Ideal for Burns Night, Deanston Virgin Oak has a delightfully sweet taste, featuring notes of candied fruits, vanilla and toffee balanced with heather honey and a lightly spiced oaky finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad