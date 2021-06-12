What are the rules in pubs for watching the Euros? Is singing, cheering and celebrating allowed

UK pubs are gearing up the 2021 European Championships (Getty Images)

The European Championships kicked off on June 11 with a devastating Italy side sweeping aside a lacklustre Turkish side.

Pubs across the continent were packed with fans welcoming the return of tournament football following a long three year wait and a one year delay to the tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That wait pales into insignificance when compared to Scotland’s twenty-three wait to feature in a major tournament, the Scots kicking off their tournament against Czech Republic on Monday (June 14).

Pubs across Scotland, still shackled by some lockdown restrictions, will be tested to their limit by thirsty and exuberant members of the Tartan Army.

Restrictions also remain in place across the rest of the United Kingdom, with England and Wales also participating in the tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about restrictions in place at pubs.

What are rules for level 2 pubs in Scotland?

The rules in hospitality settings vary region by region with the Scottish Government adopting tiered restrictions.

Restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars in areas under level 2 restrictions – such as Glasgow and Edinburgh – can open indoors until 22:30 with 2 hour pre-booked slots, and outdoors within local licensing conditions for the consumption of food and alcoholic drinks.

The maximum number of people you can meet indoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is 6 which can be from up to 3 separate households.

The maximum number of people you can meet outdoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is 8 which can be from up to 8 separate households.

You will be asked by the venue to provide your contact details (for each person) for Test and Protect purposes. This information is retained for 21 days with a view to sharing with Test and Protect Teams, if required.

What are the rules for level 1 pubs in Scotland?

Restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars under level 1 restrictions can open indoors until 23:00 and outdoors within local licensing conditions for the consumption of food and alcoholic drinks.

The maximum number of people you can meet indoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is 8 which can be from up to 3 separate households.

The maximum number of people you can meet outdoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is 12 which can be from up to 12 separate households.

What are the rules for level 0 pubs in Scotland?

Restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars are subject to local licensing conditions.

The maximum number of people you can meet indoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is 10 which can be from up to 4 separate households.

The maximum number of people you can meet outdoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is 15 which can be from up to 15 separate households.

What are the rules for pubs in England?

In England pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants are allowed to serve customers indoors.

Indoors groups of six are allowed to meet in England, or two households of any size.

Outdoors groups of up to 30 persons can meet in a hospitality setting.

All customers over the age of 16 are required to provide contact details or check in with NHS track and trace.

And Wales?

In Wales, groups of up to six are allowed to meet in pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants.

People who are not from the same household are required to remain socially distanced.

Are pubs allowed to show the football?

Yes, but pubs are required to assess the positioning of television screens when making their venue Covid secure.

Can I celebrate goals with my friends?

Celebrating is of course permitted, but supporters should be mindful of social distancing guidelines.

In England, supporters are asked to use “personal judgement” when it comes to hugging friends, while in Scotland members of the public are asked to maintain physical distance when in a public space (but not a private one).

In Wales you are advised to not hug anyone from the same household, so brace yourself for solo celebrations.

Can I sing in pubs?

There are no specific rules for singing in public places, though fans are expected to wear face masks when standing up which could inhibit singing.

The UK government issued the following recommendations for singing during the pandemic.

- Singing takes place only in larger well-ventilated spaces, or outdoors.

- Performance or rehearsal is for limited periods of time at a reduced level of loudness, using microphones for amplification if available.

- Limited numbers of people sing together.