Twelve Triangles opens new bakery in the former premises of a Stockbridge charity shop

Twelve Triangles is expanding like a freshly proofed load, with a brand new branch in Stockbridge. This joins their venues in Dalry, Portobello, Brunswick Street, Easter Road, Duke Street and the Morningside bakery, which opened at the end of last year.

They’ve moved into the former premises of a charity shop, St Columba’s Hospice, at 9 Comely Bank Road, just round the corner from George Mewes Cheese and Mr Eion.

As well as takeaway, they also have a sit-in area with room for 12 covers over five tables. This neighbourhood seems like the perfect fit for this bakery, which opened its first Brunswick Street brand back in 2015.

Twelve Triangles staff

“We had been looking for something in the Stockbridge area for some time as we learnt through lockdown and our home deliveries that we had a good customer base there,” says Emily Cuddeford who owns the business with her friend Rachel Morgan. “We went for that property as we were lucky enough to find it before it hit the market and fell in love with the window space. While doing the renovation we found some beautiful original features which we then used as a baseline for the look and feel for the refurbishment, sanding back original panelling and keeping all the tiles”.

They’re offering their whole bakery range in the new space, as well as sandwiches, with fillings such as mortadella, ricotta and rocket, and frittata, plus their own Seville Orange and Bay Marmalade and coffee from Fortitude, which has a branch along the road on Hamilton Place. There are sourdough loaves in the window, including their porridge loaf, rosemary and sunflower, khorasan and miche, and you’ll also find their croissants, pain au raisins, and a few new inventions, like their rhubarb and cheesecake cruffin.

As Cuddeford says, “We are so excited to finally have found a beautiful spot in Stockbridge and we look forward to becoming part of the community”.

This will probably be Twelve Triangles last new opening for 2022.

Twelve Triangles window

“We aren't looking for anymore, or certainly not this year”, says Cuddeford. “ We are focusing on working on new product ranges and doing some recipe development”.

