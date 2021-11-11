The X by Glenmorangie terrace at St James Quarter is offering guests a sample cocktail from their Made to Mix jukebox

Give your whisky cocktail a soundtrack, with the help of X by Glenmorangie.

This ‘made to mix’ Scotch, which has been created to be sweeter and richer than the average malt, is available at the new X by Glenmorangie terrace. It’s situated outside Edinburgh’s one-month-old cocktail bar, The Alchemist, at St James Quarter, until April 2022.

To celebrate, along with their other offerings, they’ll be installing a Made to Mix jukebox, which will serve drinks on the terrace for four days, from November 18-22. It’s not an old-fashioned Wurlitzer, playing Elvis, but something slightly more new-fangled that serves a choice of four cocktails on ice.

Jukebox

Each one will be dispensed alongside a soundtrack of pre-mixed dance tunes by DJ Tall Paul.

The music is chosen to match each cocktail, with the jukebox’s screen also playing a film to accompany each serve, for something of a multi-sensory experience.

Their selection consists of X by Glenmorangie Apple, Passion Fruit, Elderflower or Ginger, which you can sip on the covered outdoor terrace, where there are heaters, blankets and hot water bottles to suit the season. To claim yours, the terrace’s host will be dispensing complimentary tokens, with one sample for each guest, though no booking is necessary.

If you fancy trying something else, other than the jukebox mixes, assistant head bartender at The Alchemist, Ondrej Kopejska, has created his own quartet. All of them showcase this single malt Scottish whisky, which was launched back in April this year and has tasting notes that include orange sherbet, pear and vanilla. Choose from Flash Gordon, which also features King’s Ginger, plum and honey syrup and the intriguing sounding ‘magic fire’ ingredient, or the tropical and creamy Dr X, with Coco Lopez, Jagermeister, pineapple and orange. There’s also Scots’ Thunder (X by Glenmorangie whisky bitters, Amaro Averna, ginger beer and lime) and Matheson’s Mojito (the whisky, plus Avallen Calvados, BSC elderflower, soda, mint). These can all also be enjoyed on the terrace, where they’ll also be serving The Alchemist’s food menu.

