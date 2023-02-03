Scotland go head to head against England at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday (February 4) during the opening weekend of the 2023 Six Nations Championship.
Scotland have won their last two meetings with the Auld Enemy and currently hold the Calcutta Cup, which will be up for grabs again this weekend.
For those not lucky enough to have tickets for the fiery fixture, which kicks off at 4.45pm, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best Edinburgh pubs to watch the action unfold.
1. Footlights Bar and Grill
Footlights Bar and Grill in Spittal Street is a great choice for the Six Nations rugby - or indeed any other sport - with two giant laser screens and six large TVs. If you're feeling peckish, they serve tasty Scottish pub grub, including burgers.
2. Teuchters Landing
Teuchters Landing in Dock Place, Leith, is a busy bar with a cool dockside seating area, delicious food, and a huge selection of beers and whisky. This place is a lively destination to watch the Six Nations rugby, with five screens to choose from.
3. The Tron
The Tron in Hunter Square, just off the Royal Mile, is a student-friendly pub guaranteed to have a good atmosphere when the rugby is on. They also boast a huge menu, including gourmet burgers, steak, and pizza.
4. The Golf Tavern
The Golf Tavern, in Bruntsfield, has been around since 1456. Enjoy all the action from the Six Nations with a backdrop of breathtaking views of Arthur's Seat, and some top-notch pub grub.
