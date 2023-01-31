Scotland head into battle against England at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday (February 4) during the opening weekend of the 2023 Six Nations Championship.
Scotland have won their last two meetings with England and currently hold the Calcutta Cup, which will be up for grabs again this weekend.
For those not lucky enough to have tickets for the fiery fixture, which kicks off at 4.45pm, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best Edinburgh pubs to watch the action unfold.
1. Six Nations
Photo: Ryan Snedden
2. Malones
The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and will be hosting a Fan Zone which amplifies full weekends of festivities centred around the upcoming Six Nations games.
Photo: Ryan Snedden
3. The Chanter
The Chanter, on Bread Street, is one of Edinburgh’s go-to sports bars, and its many high-definition TVs ensure that patrons always get a great view of the action. A great place to watch the Six Nations and drinks won't break the bank here.
Photo: Third Party
4. Angels Share
Angels Share is popular pub right in the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre, and it’s broadcasting all of the Six Nations games on its many HDTVs. Delicious food, ranging from gigantic burgers to roasted chicken, will be available at this trendy eatery.
Photo: Third Party