Six by Nico launches new Shanghai themed menu - here are the dishes on offer

Chef Nico Simeone and his team will be creating a modern interpretation of classic dishes found in Shanghai, known for its neighbourhoods dotted with tiny stalls and hole-in-the-wall restaurants with sizzling woks producing modern and exciting dishes.

The latest themed menu will run from Monday, June 28 until Sunday, August 8 at restaurants in Edinburgh and Glasgow’s Finnieston and Southside, as well as in Manchester, Liverpool, London and Belfast.

The six tasting courses will include: ‘char siu pork (bbq pork) mantou steamed bun’ with chilli oil, crispy ginger and pickled mushroom; ‘Dezhou chicken’ - fennell, shimeji (mushroom), onion crumb; ‘mushroom medicine’ - enoki crackling, king oyster, cep pancake; ‘cod satay’ - cod fillet, satay, buckwheat noodles, puffed rice; ‘black beef and broccoli’ - choy sum (leafy veg), pickled ginger, ox cheek potsticker (type of dumpling).

The Shanghai menu ends on a sweet note with ‘a matcha made in heaven’ - matcha (green tea leaves) and lychee custard, raspberry, white chocolate.

The six vegetarian alternative dishes include: ‘cauliflower mantou steamed bun’ - kung pao, roasted vegetable sauce; ‘shitake moneybags’ - crispy wontons, roast onion broth, pickled ginger, chilli oil; ‘mushroom medicine’ (as mentioned previously); ‘potato satay’ - potato fondant, satay sauce, buckwheat noodles, roasted peanuts; ‘teriyaki roasted broccoli’ - broccoli, sesame and chilli jam, potsticker, teriyaki sauce.

The dessert will be the same as that on the main menu.

Chef Nico Simeone said:"Shanghai has one of the best and most distinct cuisines in China

“Food is an important part of Chinese social life, and we hope that with our new Shanghai menu, some of your favourite memories from your trip to Shanghai, whether it was for 24 hours or a week, can be reimagined in our restaurant.”

