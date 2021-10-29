Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Tesco, and Morrisons' own-brand vegan 2021 ranges for World Vegan Month

Vegan eating has never been easier in the UK, with more and more supermarkets building out own-brand vegan ranges to offer affordable food choices that are free from animal products.

November is World Vegan Month, so it’s a good time to try out some new meat-free food choices.

From ready meals to sweet treats, there’s something for every part of your day in these vegan ranges.

The vegan range from Sainsbury's launched just in time for World Vegan Day on November 1st. Photo: Sainsbury's.

Here are the 2021 additions to the own-brand vegan ranges from the major British supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s Vegan Range 2021

Sainsbury’s has just added some newcomers to their vegan range, Plant Pioneers, some of which are exclusive to Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

The Plant Pioneers range includes both sweet and savoury items items. Photo: Sainsbury's.

Prices start from as low as £1.

- Plant Pioneers 2 No Salmon Fillets, £4.00

- Plant Pioneers No Chuna, £1.00

- Plant Pioneers Meat Free Roasting Joint, £3.50

- Plant Pioneers No Chicken Buffalo Wings, £3.00

- Plant Pioneers No Chicken Gyoza, £2.50

- Plant Pioneers 2 No Fish Cakes, £3.25

- Plant Pioneers No Steak & Ale Pasty, £1.70

- Plant Pioneers No Chicken Style Slices, £1.70

- Plant Pioneers No Ham Slices, £1.70

- Plant Pioneers Brioche Style Burger Buns x2, £1.00

- Plant Pioneers Lemon Cake, £3.50

- Plant Pioneers Chocolate Cake, £3.50

Tesco Vegan Range 2021

Tesco has two own-brand vegan lines, Wicked Kitchen and Plant Chef.

The supermarket offers a combination of frozen and ready-to-eat food choices.

Wicked Kitchen

- Wicked Kitchen 2 Improper Meat Free Burgers 226G, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen Restaurant Style Tenders 200G, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Orange Sundae 110G, £1.30

- Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Garlic Ravioli 250G, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Orange Slices 5 Pack, £2

- Wicked Kitchen Asian Style Bbq Sauce 250Ml, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Bacnonaise Vegan Mayonnaise 265G, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Belgian Chocolate & Raspberry Cake, £8

- Wicked Kitchen Black Olive Pesto 190G, £2

- Wicked Kitchen Horseradish & Mustard Sauce 250Ml, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Late Night Noodles 90G, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Lemon, Garlic & Herb Seasoning 50G, £1.50

- Wicked Kitchen Mac & Peas 80G, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Mango Masala Spice Blend 80G, £1.50

- Wicked Kitchen Mazin Mango Sauce 250Ml, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Orange Pumpkin Pesto 190G, £2

- Wicked Kitchen Pepper & Smoked Sage Stuffing 130G, £1.40

- Wicked Kitchen Pink Beetroot Pesto 190G, £2

- Wicked Kitchen Cookie Dough Ice Dream Treat 500Ml, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen Spicy Smoky Dreamy Mac 80G, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Sweet Potato & Chilli Mac 80G, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Wicked Sriracha Sauce 250Ml, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450G, £3.50

- Wicked Kitchen 5 Gold Shimmer Bakewell Slices, £2

- Wicked Kitchen Berry White Sticks 3X100ml, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen 6 Chorizo Style Bangers 350G, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen Birthday Cake Ice Dream Treat 500Ml, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen Chai Latte Ice Dream Treat 500Ml, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen Spicy Coconut & Rice Noodles 72G, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Almond Sticks 3X100ml, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Red Berry Cones 4X120ml, £2.50

- Wicked Kitchen Super Cinnamon Scroll 2 Pack, £1.85

- Wicked Kitchen 4 Double Trouble Chocolate Cookies, £1.50

- Wicked Kitchen Jazzy Jam Doughnuts 5 Pack, £1

- Wicked Kitchen Wicked Mac 395G, £3.50

- Wicked Kitchen Pasta & Amaze Balls 2.0 380G, £3.50

- Wicked Kitchen Piri Piri Vegan Mayonnaise 270G, £1.20

- Wicked Kitchen Sticky Toffee Pudding 408G, £4

- Wicked Kitchen Garlic Mayonnaise With Caramelised Onion 265G, £1.20

Plant Chef

- Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Burgers 226G, £1.30

- Tesco Plant Chef 6 Cumberland Style Bangers 350G, £1.45

- Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 400G, £2.30

- Tesco Plant Chef 12 Meat Free Balls 336G, £1.85

- Tesco Plant Chef 16 Vegetable Fingers 448G, £1.15

- Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Chicken Style Pieces 200G, £1.75

- Tesco Plant Chef No Ham Slices 100G, £1.55

- Tesco Plant Chef Coleslaw 250G, £0.70

- Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Sausages Rolls 120G, £0.60

- Tesco Plant Chef Potato Salad 250G, £0.80

- Tesco Plant Chef No Beef Pie 200G, £1.30

- Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Fettuccine Pasta 400G, £2.25

- Tesco Plant Chef Soya & Chive Dip 200G, £0.90

- Tesco Plant Chef Sweet & Sour Soya Strips 400G, £2.25

- Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Nuggets 320G, £1.35

- Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Sausage Rolls 600G, £1.15

- Tesco Plant Chef 6 Herby Bangers 300G, £1.15

- Tesco Plant Chef Lincolnshire Style Bangers 200G, £1.30

- Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Chicken Style Slices 100G, £1.55

- Tesco Plant Chef No Chicken & Tomato Pasta 380G, £2.25

- Tesco Plant Chef 2 Peanut Burgers 227G, £1.75

- Tesco Plant Chef 4 Nut Cutlets 350G, £1.75

- The Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 454G, £1.75

- Tesco Plant Chef 8 Meat Free Burgers 454G, £1.75

- Tesco Plant Chef 2 Garlic Kievs 260G, £2

- Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Chunks 300G, £1.75

- Tesco Plant Chef Margherita Pizza 269G, £2.50

- Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Pizza 289G, £2.50

- Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato & Chickpea Tikka Masala 400G, £1.60

- Tesco Plant Chef Thai Inspired Green Vegetable Curry 400G, £1.60

- Tesco Plant Chef Lentil & Pepper Soup 400G, £0.45

- Tesco Plant Chef Spiced Tikka Sauce 500G, £0.75

- Tesco Plant Chef Sweet Potato & Coconut Soup 400G, £0.45

- Tesco Plant Chef Tomato And Basil Soup 400G, £0.45

- Tesco Plant Chef Tomato , Chickpea Aubergine Soup 400G, £0.45

- Tesco Plant Chef No Steak Pie 568G, £2.10

- Tesco Plant Chef White Sauce 340G, £0.65

Waitrose Vegan Range 2021

Waitrose’s Plantlife range starts from £2 and focuses on vegan ready meals, desserts, and frozen items.

- Waitrose No Chorizo Tortelloni 250g, £3

- Waitrose Mushroom & Lentil Bolognese Cannelloni 300g, £3.49

- Waitrose Mediterranean Style Vegetable Sausages 280g, £3

- Waitrose Mushroom & Leek Sausages 300g, £3

- Waitrose Spanish Style No Chorizo Whirls 300g, £3

- Waitrose Crispy No Chicken Escalope 240g, £3

- Waitrose Topped Garlic & Parsley Ciabatta Breadsticks 270g, £2.25

- Waitrose No Fishcakes 260g, £3

- Waitrose Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers 200g, £3

- Waitrose Smoky Vegan Chilli with Rice 380g, £3.50

- Waitrose Tikka Masala with Chargrilled Vegetables and Cashews 380g, £3.50

- Waitrose Green Thai Style Curry 380g, £3.50

- Waitrose Mushroom Scallop Linguine 400g, £3.50

- Waitrose No Beef Bourguignon with Mash 400g, £3.50

- Waitrose Moussaka 400g, £3.50

- Waitrose Dauphinoise Potatoes 450g, £2.75

- Waitrose Nut Roast 300g, £5

- Waitrose Crispy No Beef with Sweet Chilli Sauce 150g, £3

- Waitrose No Duck Spring Rolls 216g, £3

- Waitrose Thai Style No Fishcakes 150g, £2.50

- Waitrose Rainbow Vegetable Fritters 180g, £2.50

- Waitrose No Chicken Samosa 200g, £2.50

- Waitrose Moroccan Style Falafels 200g, £2.75

- Waitrose Chocolate & Caramel Dessert 200g, £2

- Waitrose Chocolate & Cherry Dessert 180g, £2

- Waitrose Vegan Mac & Cheese Bites (frozen) 160g, £3

- Waitrose Bean Burgers (frozen) 454g, £2

- Waitrose Vegetable Crispbakes (frozen) 454g, £2

- Waitrose Seeded Crumbed Seitan Tenders (frozen) 200g, £2.50

- Waitrose Crisp-crumbed Green Vegetable Bites (frozen) 240g, £2.50

Morrisons Vegan Range 2021

Morrisons’ V Taste range includes everything from cooking ingredients to frozen ready-meals.

The items cost between £2 and £3.50.

- Morrisons V Taste Tikka Cooking Sauce 500g

- Morrisons V Taste Korma Cooking Sauce 490g

- Morrisons V Taste Italian Creamy Tomato Pasta Cooking Sauce 485g

- Morrisons V Taste Caesar Style Dressing 250ml

- Morrisons V Taste No Cheese & Pickle Ploughmans Sandwich, £2.30

- Morrisons V Taste 2 Thai Fish Cakes, £2

- Morrisons V Taste 2 Southern Fried Fish Fillets, £2

- Morrisons V Taste 4 Southern Fried Chicken Burgers, £2

- Morrisons V Taste 2 Chicken Fillets, £2

- Morrisons V Taste 2 Chicken Kievs, £3.50

- Morrisons V Taste No Chicken Tikka, £3

- Morrisons V Taste No Beef Chilli, £3

- Morrisons V Taste Mushroom Stroganoff, £3

- Morrisons V Taste Butternut Mac & Cheese, £3

- Morrisons V Taste Vegan Dirty Fries, £3

M&S Vegan Range 2021

M&S has a variety of vegan offerings available through its Plant Kitchen range.

- Plant Kitchen New York Style No Salt-Beef Pretzel Roll, £3.50

- Plant Kitchen Piri Piri No-Chicken Pieces, £2

- Plant Kitchen BBQ No-Chicken Pieces, £2

- Plant Kitchen No Chicken Southern Fried Tenders, £3.50

-Plant Kitchen 2 Melt in the Middle No Fish Cakes, £3.50

- Plant Kitchen Creamy Mashed Potato, £2.75

- Plant Kitchen Sweet N Sour No Chicken, £3.50

- Plant Kitchen Chickenless Tikka Masala, £4

- Plant Kitchen No Beef Meat Balls, £3.50

- Plant Kitchen No Beef Steak Bakes, £3.50

- Plant Kitchen Plant Based Greek Style Cubes, £2.75

- Plant Kitchen Plant Based Mature Style Block and Sliced, £2.25

- Plant Kitchen Strawberry and Madagascan Vanilla Cheesecake Wedges, £4