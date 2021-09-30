Glasgow is Scotland’s biggest city, with its historic buildings and trademark character, and you can’t go wrong with a visit to some of its classiest hostelries – so why not take in some of the best rooftop bars in the country while you are at it?

We’ve put together this list of rooftop bars and terraces across the city that are perfect for your next night out with loved ones.

So, whether you’re searching for an upmarket bar to catch up with friends or are simply looking for the perfect venue to treat your significant other to a romantic date night, we’d recommend checking out these breathtaking rooftop venues across the dear green place.

This list is in no particular order, and each venue has over 100 reviews on Google Reviews, with a minimum rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

1. Radisson RED Skybar The Skybar at the Radisson Red on Tunnel Street offers "fabulous views" and deserves "top marks for the view alone". Photo: Radisson Red Facebook Photo Sales

2. Malone's Irish Bar Malone's Irish Bar on Sauchiehall Lane is a "very spacious traditional style bar" and offers a highly-rated roof top bar that plenty of reviewers enjoy. Another reviewer adds that the "staff are welcoming and friendly". Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Chinaski's Chinaski's in North Street is a bar that specifically celebrates the iconic writer Charles Bukowski, and their rooftop bar comes highly recommended. Photo: Chinaski's Facebook Photo Sales

4. The Corinthian Club The Corinthian Club on Ingram Street has one the highest-rated rooftop terraces in the whole of Glasgow. Customers says it's a perfect setting for a yummy cocktail. Photo: The Corinthian Club Facebook Photo Sales