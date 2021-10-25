Restaurant review: Luckenbooths, Edinburgh

But while there are indeed, say, burgers on the menu, my prayers are answered with my chosen dining location scoring high on quality rather than

clichés.

The restaurant sits opposite St Giles’ Cathedral, and explains that it takes its name from the timber-fronted tenement buildings located across the street from 1440 until around 1817, and which housed the first shops in the city with ground-level, lockable booths – or luckenbooths.

It’s also part of The Bon Vivant Group - whose eponymous restaurant on Thistle Street has never disappointed me – and which also includes The Devil’s Advocate and El Cartel.

Luckenbooths is housed on the ground floor of the new Cheval Old Town Chambers, housing rentable apartments. As I’m shown to my table in the restaurant I am impressed with the space, including a lot of teal, wooden fittings, pale wood tables, and light brown upholstery.

Menus are sourced from a QR code, and a lot of thought has evidently gone into the content - with The Bon Vivant’s former head chef, Emma Clark-Szabo, having been put in charge of the kitchen, and putting top Scottish produce in the spotlight.

Everything has a detailed explanation, such as the Woven Whisky No2. glazed hot Scottish smoked salmon and courgette salad, with capers, toasted oats, dill crème fraîche, and caviar, that my dining partner and I decide to share as a starter.

Turning to mains, the classics are there – battered, line-caught Scottish haddock with chips, for example – but also Duroc pork belly, some high-calibre-sounding steaks from John Gilmour Butchers, and several “bowls” including a crispy duck option.

The ubiquitous “mac and cheese” is also present – can we please stop calling it this, it’s macaroni cheese – but the fact that you can add braised beef to it, for a small premium, elevates it in my view.

My dining partner opts for the Caesar salad from the bowls section, to which you can add chicken or smoked salmon, while I order the braised beef shin pie, but on hearing they’ve run out, vault instead into vegan territory by choosing the fire-roasted cauliflower with beetroot hummus, artichoke crisps, chilli and walnut dressing.

I continue my slightly panicked, strategy-less ordering by adding a side of heritage tomato salad with lemon and poppy seed oil into the mix.

For drinks I choose a lesser-spotted low-alcohol fruit beer – a Schöfferhofer grapefruit wheat beer, no less, which proves easier to drink than to pronounce.

The salmon starter soon arrives, and wows us both, slices of the fish draped elegantly across one side of the plate, with their backing band including salad leaves and the complementary combo of light and creamy crème fraîche, and dark beads of salty caviar.

Next up are the mains, and my dining partner is impressed with her salad - saying it’s an especially good example of the genre, light and fresh but full of flavour. It includes a hard-boiled egg, whose two halves stand guard on either side of the dish that is topped with a snowy dusting of grated Parmesan.

I’m not sure if I’ve made the right choice, cauliflower seeming to be the star of many vegetarian dishes these days, and a friend is still traumatised after being served an entire cauli “head” for her main course – like dinner at Hannibal Lecter’s house.

My main in less knowledgeable hands could have been a disaster, but instead it’s a triumph - beautifully presented, topped with the artichoke crisps, the cauli itself neither under nor overcooked, like Goldilocks’ porridge, and with the right level of spice. Additionally, I think the walnuts have been caramelised – and they work with the dish rather than puzzling me for ever more.

The side dish is nice enough although the tomatoes do seem a tiny bit under-ripe for them to show their flavour off to the maximum.

The plums in the dessert are also little too hard, although it feels wrong to make such gripes in these supply-chain-challenged times. We’ve opted for plum mess with a poached version of the fruit, scorched grapefruit, spiced plum syrup, meringue, clotted cream, and grapefruit sherbet.

Again, it’s been assembled with evident care, thick slices of meringue sitting vertically like tiny icebergs overlooking the rest of the dish, which fuses all components to make an excellent whole – although I’m not sure if I can taste the grapefruit sherbet.

We’ve been served by a different person for almost every stage of the meal but that’s not a complaint – the service has been seamless, and excellent, if a little slow to get the bill at the end, and the area we’ve been seated in has been secluded and quiet.

Additionally, in what might sound like a strange compliment, I also really like the restaurant’s stylish but practical crockery; in some restaurants it’s more an impractical hindrance than a help.

As someone from Edinburgh, the idea of high-calibre dining in this touristy stretch of the city has never occurred to me. I am happy to say Luckenbooths has well and truly proved me wrong.

Luckenbooths

329 High Street

Edinburgh

EH1 1PN

8.5/10