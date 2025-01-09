Popular award-winning Scottish restaurant with ‘incredible brunch’ to close

An award-winning all day dining restaurant and cafe is set to close this month.

A popular restaurant and cafe that has become known for its home baking, award-winning breakfast and ‘incredible brunch’ is set to close as the owner is retiring.

Honeycomb & Co, located in Brunstsfield in Edinburgh, was opened in 2017 and quickly gained popularity for its all day dining options. When we visited the year Honeycomb & Co opened, we gave it a brilliant 8/10 for its food. It will close for good on Sunday 19 January.

But the site won’t stay vacant as it’s being taken over by Pantry Edinburgh owners Peter and Steph Norgen-Nielsen, who will reopen it as a Pantry Edinburgh venue.

All Honeycomb & Co staff will transfer to the new business and will continue their employment under the new ownership.

Honeycomb & Co Executive Director Ian D’Annunzio-Green said of the news: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved since opening in 2017. The team and I have built a community of loyal regular customers and have supported local businesses, charities and independent suppliers over that time.

“We successfully navigated the Covid lockdowns and so many other challenges familiar to those in the sector, and we will be closing our doors with the business thriving and still operating at its very best.

“Peter and Steph have decades of experience in hospitality and I’m delighted to see our sunny Honeycomb corner re-open as Pantry Edinburgh. My fantastic team of busy bees will make the move to become employees of Pantry and they will be looking forward to welcoming familiar faces back once the doors re-open.

“I’d like to thank our customers, suppliers and partners and of course my wonderful team for their commitment, energy and enthusiasm over the years. I wish Peter and Steffi every success when they take over the reins at 1 Merchiston Place.”

Steph Nielsen, operations at growth at Hula Group who own Pantry Edinburgh added: “We are honoured to take over such a cherished part of the community. Ian and his team have created something truly special and we’re excited to continue that legacy as Pantry.

“At Pantry, we’re all about amazing fresh food and creating spaces where people feel welcome and have a great experience. We’re delighted to welcome the Honeycomb & Co team into the Pantry family and look forward to working with them to bring our signature brunch and coffee experience to Bruntsfield.

“To Honeycomb’s loyal customers – we can’t wait to meet you and continue the warm, vibrant atmosphere you love."