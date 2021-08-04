Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
The Tex-Mex Chef Shack had become a firm favourite with people in Port Seton after setting up on the outskirts of the village.
But East Lothian Council’s planners objected to its location and its use of a generator to power it.
They refused retrospective planning permission for it to operate at Links Road after receiving 13 objections.
But the decision has sparked a backlash on social media with hundreds of people coming out in support.
Posting on the mobile catering van’s Facebook page one supporter said: “Shocking. Some people are so up themselves. They just want to stop people earning a living.”
Another added: “Terrible news. You are away from local houses, more noise from traffic…actually gutted for you.”
Dozens more leaped to its defence on Cockenzie and Port Seton People’s community page. pointing out there was more litter from “other chippies” than ever seen at the van.
One resident said: “Such a shame people have got to ruin it for those trying to make a living.”
Another added: “Never once seen any reason to complain in all the time he’s been coming here. Not noise, not litter & neither customer parking nor significant obstruction to the footpath where he trades.”
The location of the snack van on Links Road at its junction with Fishers Road, was on the seafront side of the road and attracted a steady stream of customers..
The company behind it had applied for permission to operate at the site on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
They broke the news they were having to leave on social media last month and are currently “on tour”.
Announcing plans to take a break they said: “we are amazed at the level of support we’ve had from you wonderful lot, it has warmed our hearts.”
Planning officers ruled that the use of a generator to power the snack van could not be allowed so close to residential houses because of “noise and exhaust fumes”.
They also said the location blocked a footpath and was too close to houses.