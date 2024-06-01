Paesano pizza restaurants have been sold to Di Maggio's owners

The owners of Di Maggio’s, Café Andaluz, and Amarone have bought Glasgow’s two Paesano Pizza restaurants and Sugo Pasta.

Restaurateur Paul Stevenson has sold the pizza and pasta restaurants to Mario Gizzi and Tony Conetta. Paesano, which quickly established a following for Neapolitan pizza, opened on Miller Street in 2015 and Great Western Road on 2017. Sugo Pasta arrived on Mitchell Street in 2019, serving 12,000 diners a week.

Paul Stevenson told The Herald: “I have had numerous approaches over the years from a wide variety of potential purchasers, including private equity groups and other big restaurant chains.

“However, having known the guys from The DRG for more than two decades, it very quickly became clear that they were a perfect fit to take Paesano and Sugo to the next stage of their growth.

“Paesano and Sugo have absolutely exceeded any expectations we had of them when we first launched the business almost a decade ago.

“After visiting Italy and tasting the phenomenally high-quality of authentic Neapolitan pizzas, I decided to introduce that concept to Scotland, focusing religiously on the provenance of the product and authentic, regional Italian recipes.

“At heart, it is a very simple offering but the quality of the produce and ingredients that we use, together with the craftsmanship of experienced Neapolitan chefs, has proved a phenomenal combination.

“We currently serve around 22,000 people a week across the three restaurants and I’m really looking forward to seeing how Tony and Mario expand the business, while preserving everything that’s made Sugo and Paesano so special.”

“I know the business is in very safe hands and that Tony and Mario will really look after it. We have a great staff and a hugely committed management team in the company and they will undoubtedly get many more opportunities to grow within the larger DRG business.

“It is hugely exciting and I can’t wait to see how the company develops over the next few years.”

Mario Gizzi said: “In our discussions with Paul, it quickly became clear that we shared a clear vision of bringing the Paesano and Sugo experience to more locations.

“We have shown repeatedly that we have the ability to take exciting restaurant concepts and expand them in a planned and successful manner, and it is going to be really exciting to do the same for Paesano and Sugo. They are brilliant brands - everything from the signage to the interiors, and particularly the food, is absolutely perfect.”