New bar The Cocktail Mafia is bringing theatrical cocktails to Edinburgh's west end

Forget mulled wine, it seems that cocktails will be the drink of choice this Christmas.

To join the Capital’s other exciting new additions, The Alchemist, Three Marys and Superico Bar & Lounge, The Cocktail Mafia is opening in early December on Charlotte Lane in the west end. In the former premises of bar, Sygn, it’s a new project from Pinnacle Hospitality, who already own The Raging Bull on Lothian Road, where the signature serve is an espresso martini.

“The Cocktail Mafia is a concept we’ve been working on since pre-pandemic times and we are very excited to be finally bringing it to life. We wanted to create a bar that was different yet complements the thriving Edinburgh bar scene with world-class service that will set us apart from our contemporaries,” says Nick Madigan, managing director of Pinnacle Hospitality.

Milieu Vert

“Having been working on it for a while now, we have taken inspiration from some of the world’s best bars. It will be a deluxe experience, a playground for the senses with a focus on original cocktails for those who dare to be different.

"We don’t want to give too much away just yet, but we can’t wait to open our doors in the middle of the festive season.”

There is no food menu, as their focus is entirely on cocktails with theatrical flair. Choose from numbers including the Citizen Cane made with ingredients including Glenfiddich and served in a port sipper glass with a smoke bubble on top, or Milieu Vert, which will feature a curvy vintage coupe glass with a sugared basil rim and a passion fruit garnish, as well as a mixture of Roku Gin infused with basil.

We’re rather excited about their newly refurbished interior, as they have commissioned Edinburgh designer, Ja Coco!, who is also responsible for the maximalist look of Porty Slice, Scran Bistro, Stag Barber and other Edinburgh businesses. Their remit was to create a “decadent drinking den” and, although the final look is under wraps, they say we can expect a rich palette, contemporary art, neon, plush fabrics and wallpaper.

Citizen Cane

