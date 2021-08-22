Friends Jenna, Roxane and Ellie capture the day in the first of many selfies

Musselburgh Racecourse: 16 pictures of the fashion on show at Stobo Castle Ladies Day

After a year’s hiatus for the pandemic, Stobo Castle Ladies Day was back at Musselburgh Racecourse – and the Ladies made the wait worthwhile!

By Kayt Turner
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 1:36 pm

The Ladies didn’t disappoint at this year’s Stobo Castle Ladies Day – style and fashion were very much in evidence

1. West Lothian winners

The Ladies from West Lothian making the most of the day

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

2. Making the finish line

Friends Caitlyn, Marie and Danielle from Musselburgh make it to the finish line



3. Watching the show

The ladies watch their friends in the Queen of Style event



4. Style it out!

Queen of Style compere Grant Stott with contestant Jill from Bonnyrigg



