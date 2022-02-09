Marine North Berwick launches new afternoon tea menu, designed by newly appointed head pastry chef

Marine North Berwick, which opened last year, is launching a new afternoon tea offering with the help of the newly appointed head pastry chef, Sarah Brion.

She previously held the same post at five-star hotel, The Fife Arms in Braemar, The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage in Edinburgh, and has experience in bakeries and restaurants in Paris and Japan.

You can try her creations at their newly launched afternoon tea, which will be served daily in the Bass Rock Bar between 1 and 4pm, with prices starting from £29.50pp or £39.50pp if you want to add an accompanying glass of Palmer & Co Champagne. For those going booze-free, there’s Canton Tea, with the choice of eight blends, including English Breakfast, Chocolate Noir and Lychee and Rose. As well as traditional warm scones, which will come with clotted cream and raspberry jam, the cake selection will include chocolate and caramel cake; almond, praline and orange blossom tart; ginger, lemon and clove macaroons, as well as a chestnut and mandarin Mont Blanc - a dessert that features chestnut cream vermicelli and whipped cream.

Marine North Berwick afternoon tea

Their savoury additions consist of sandwiches filled with duck egg, mustard cress, mayonnaise; roast beef, horseradish, crème fraiche, watercress and smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese and dill. There will also be a pork and haggis sausage roll with Arran mustard mayonnaise.

Alongside the new afternoon tea offering, Marine North Berwick, whose executive head chef is Chris Niven of Masterchef: The Professionals 2017 finalist fame, is also now serving a Sunday lunch in The Lawn restaurant. This option will be available between noon and 3pm, with two courses for £28 or three for £35. Although the menu will change with the seasons, it currently features a starter of heritage beets with Knockraich Farm crowdie, brambles, fresh basil and walnuts, a main course of 35-day dry aged Tweed Valley sirloin of beef with duck fat roast potatoes, glazed carrots, creamed cabbage, Yorkies and bone marrow gravy. Pudding is their signature seasonal fruit crumble topped by crème Anglaise and a helping of vanilla ice cream.

Bass Rock Bar

