Residents of a beautiful spot on Scotland’s west coast are hoping to buy out their local pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A historic pub located in the heart of the West Highlands overlooking the loch where Bonnie Prince Charlie departed from Scotland for the final time is set to be b ought over by the local community.

The Glenuig Inn in Lochaber was put up for sale in 2018 by businessman Steve Macfarlane, whose radical refurbishment programme ruffled feathers. The venue subsequently won several awards for its eco-friendly credentials. It was then sold with a £90,000 price tag, and now the community and regulars are hoping to purchase the pub before the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals have been running the pub since February, with the former owner Rona Yard confirming this on social media. Ms Yard has spoken publicly about wanting the inn to move into community ownership, with a committee of volunteers formed in January last year to plan for how the purchase could happen.

TSPL

On the inn website, the community group said: "We have now taken over the lease of the inn, with a view to raising the funds to buy the inn buildings and operation outright.

"If we can raise enough money through a concerted funding campaign, including donations, crowdfunding and community shares, our vision is for the inn to be run by the community for the benefit of the community, whether near or far. This is a wonderful opportunity for you ... to keep our popular hostelry as the heart of Glenuig."

The movement for the community to buy the pub started last year, when the committee registered a community benefit society with the Financial Conduct Authority, thereby establishing Glenuig Community Inn Ltd (or GCI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee members said Ms Yard offered to sell the pub "at what the community considers to be a very reasonable price", though that figure has not been disclosed.

According to the BBC, about 70 of the area's 130 people are shareholders and many helped to raise £1 million in donations and grants to buy and refurbish the pub.

The Glenuig Inn is a multi award winning hotel and guest house set in a stunning coastal location on the Sound of Arisaig and on the north/south route from Mull to Skye - offers over £795,000.

The Glenuig Inn is thought to be more than 280 years old. The venue is situated a few miles away from a stop-off for the Jacobite train services, which take Harry Potter fans up and down the West Highland Railway Line. The inn has become known as a great spot for live traditional folk music.

Glenluig is not the first rural Scottish pub to be bought over by the community. The Old Forge Inn in Knoydart, known as the UK’s most remote pub, was taken over by locals in 2022. On Orney, The Taversoe on Rousay was bought by the community earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion in Culross was bought by the community in 2023 after a successful fundraising campaign, backed by Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. The show made the Fife town famous, and the crew and stars visited the pub during filming in Culross.