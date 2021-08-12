Former Duran Duran sleeve artist creates stunning wall mural for new Edinburgh restaurant

Bernie Reid’s first major project since lockdown is a ten metre long wall painting commissioned by The Bon Vivant Group for El Cartel Roxburgh, a Mexican restaurant which opened earlier this month.

Reid’s work includes album sleeves for Duran Duran, and artwork for shops including Stella McCartney and Liberty’s of London.

His latest piece was commissioned following an overwhelmingly positive response to earlier pieces at El Cartel Teviot and Lady Libertine, other The Bon Vivant Group businesses.

The painting uses a mixture of emulsion and spray paint, typical of Reid’s graffiti style, and reflects the street culture and authenticity of the food being served.

Mr Reid said: “This was a fantastic commission coming out of lockdown.

"El Cartel wanted something reminiscent of the large frescoes by Mexican painter Diego Rivera who helped to establish murals in international art in the early 20th century.

"It was the perfect opportunity for me to bring my graffiti style to an iconic Latin American tradition.”

He added: “It is also quite a challenge to test yourself by painting directly on to a wall.

"To get the composition right in a way that will attract people’s interest and draw their eyes along the length of the picture.

"I hope diners will be intrigued and that it adds to the ambience and character of the restaurant.”

Bernie Reid began his career as an illustrator using purely stencils and spray paint.

However, after studying at the Edinburgh College of Art (2007-2011) he developed a passion for classic 20th century art and started to combine this style and unconventional materials with his stencils and spray paint.

As well as in leading galleries of London and Paris, Reid’s work can be found on the streets of Edinburgh. A recent piece, Gang Billboard, is displayed in the playground of Wester Hailes Education Centre.

He continues: “My trademark is weird figurative paintings with a graffiti attitude and that means putting them in unloved spots around the city so as many people as possible can see them. You must have fun and feel involved in the art you produce."

"That’s how I felt creating the wall painting for El Cartel. I enjoyed it and I hope that comes across, and that everyone can find something they like.”

