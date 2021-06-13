This arcade bar, with an original branch in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, as well as Liverpool and Birmingham, will be bringing its neon graffitied gaming den to 25 Lothian Road, in the former premises of bar, Badabing.

You won’t have to talk to your pals, while twiddling the knobs on restored machines, some of which have been sourced from the US.

The games on offer will include Time Crisis 2, Guitar Hero, Pac-Man and Mario Kart.

These are all operated with tokens that can be bought (prices TBC) behind the bar.

There will also be pinball machines and blast-from-the-past classic consoles, including Game Boy, Mega Drive, Gamecube and PlayStations.

“We can’t wait to get our Edinburgh site open,” says NQ64’s founder Matt Robson.

“I love the city and I hope people are going to love our new bar. We’re grafting behind the scenes to get the venue, our retro games and a banging booze selection ready,”

Their drinks menu will include craft beers, soft drinks and cocktails.

Maybe you’ll be more inclined to make a show of yourself, while trying Dancing Star Euromix or various zombie shoot-em-ups, once you’ve sampled a game-themed cocktail.

These include the Mad Max - aka house rum mix, grapefruit, velvet falernum, absinthe, lime and “cinnamon fire”, or Galaga, named after the 1981 game, and containing an intriguing-sounding blend of glittery tea, “blue and lemon” and rhubarb and ginger beer.

Alternatively, Pacs a Punch is a blend of strawberry-infused Portobello Gin, peach, apple, lemon, agave and soda.

As much as we love a packet of Space Raiders, Monster Munch or Nik Naks, if you get hungry, you can always visit nearby Ting Thai Caravan, as the menu at NQ64 consists of retro crisps (they have said that they’ll soon be introducing some ‘90s treats, though they may also be crisp-related).

If this sounds like your kind of place, NQ64 are inviting the people of Edinburgh to come along to test the games and the drinks.

Just follow them on Instagram (@nq64edinburgh) and look out for the upcoming post, to appear in the coming weeks, that will invite you along.

