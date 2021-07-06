Fairmont St Andrews will be welcoming guests for a summer of alfresco dining experiences and new outdoor bars.

After months of restricted travel, the St Andrews hotel has finally reopened its doors and will be welcoming guests for a summer of alfresco dining experiences, and new outdoor bars.

Situated within a 520-acre estate against breathtaking seaside views, Fairmont St Andrews offers peace and seclusion in one of Scotland’s most striking coastal hotels, with unrivalled and luxurious service.

With six on-site food and beverage venues and a series of new dining experiences, there is something to suit all tastes and guest requirements when visiting this summer.

Guests can enjoy a delicious food from St Andrews Bar and Grill.

Al fresco dining brings nature to the bar

Guests are able to enjoy a delicious selection of craft beers within a trendy Yurt Bar, located on the lawn outside St Andrews Bar and Grill. The yurt provides the opportunity to be immersed in nature and comfort in an appropriate socially distanced setting. Open for all guests, Monday to Sunday, the yurt offers a 19th hole option for golfers after a challenging round on the championship courses in the world-renowned Home of Golf.

Champagne on the lawn

In collaboration with Moët and Chandon, The Atrium Summer Terrace will open on the lawn outside The Atrium. Offering garden vibes in a natural setting with aromatic plants and natural grasses surrounding intimate seating areas underneath the expansive stretch tent, an extensive selection of Champagnes and decadent champagne cocktails are available.

On the Cocktail Terrace guests can sip on a delicious selection of cocktail creations whilst having the best view

Cocktails with a view

The Cocktail Terrace located at the grand entrance of the hotel is where guests can sip on a delicious selection of cocktail creations from our experienced bar team, under parasols whilst having the best view over the town of St Andrews and the bay. Guests will also have the option to dine alfresco on the terrace of St Andrews Bar and Grill overlooking the two championship courses offering unparalleled views of St Andrews and watch the sunsets over the kingdom of Fife.

Booking is essential for venues including the Atrium Summer Terrace (open Friday to Sunday, noon-10pm), Cocktail Terrace (Monday to Sunday, 2-10pm), The Yurt (Friday to Sunday, noon-10pm) and St Andrews Bar and Grill Terrace (noon-10pm).

Kites, Segways and guided tours

Enjoy a selection of cocktail creations from the experienced bar team.

This year the 520-acre resort has something for all ages with a variety of onsite activities.

Take a Segway tour around the rolling landscape and learn a new skill! Or fly a kite atop of the cliffs of St Andrews Bay. If adventure is more your style, a guided coastal walk with Neil Dobson, marine archeologist, is a great choice, learn about the history of the landscape, a few exciting stories and before you know it, you are walking along the St Andrews harbor pier! Perhaps the family is interested in foraging and really reconnecting to nature? Sign up for the foraging, wildlife and rockpooling tours with Tony Wilson.

Other exciting onsite activities include falconry, archery, kite-flying, garden games, golf lessons (child, family or adult), while for those looking for a little me time the spa, pool and treatment rooms will offer a relaxing alternative.

Find out more about this summer of fun at Fairmont here.

The Atrium Summer Terrace will offer an extensive selection of decadent champagne cocktails