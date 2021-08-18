Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Co-founded by successful Scottish hospitality veteran, David Hall, and former Tynecastle defender George Wright, Tribe Kitchen brings together the best of Edinburgh’s dining via a high-tech cloud kitchen overseen by innovative executive chef, Duncan Adamson.

Edinburgh diners can choose from a ‘mixed basket’ of dishes, from carefully selected independent restaurants as well as their own range of brands. The whole order is then prepared by a team of talented Tribe Kitchen chefs using quality ingredients, and finally the full order will come in just one delivery from the service’s own delivery drivers, riding e-scooters and e-bikes.

Some of the tasty options on offer from Tribe Kitchen

Popular Punjabi street food favourite Pakora Bar and Mexican restaurant Bodega are just some of the restaurants to join the Tribe. Their menus will sit alongside Tribe Kitchen’s own range of restaurant quality dishes inspired by cooking styles from around the world such as buttermilk chicken burgers from Saucy Birds, Asian fusion dishes from Soul Bowl and healthy delights from Naka.

The service offers dishes from pizza and buttermilk chicken burgers, to tofu salad and ramen broth, with enough dishes to suit everyone in the household, aiming to banish the argument over who chooses the takeaway.

So, what can diners expect? Chef Duncan Adamson has created a blend of dishes to suit everyone in the household, meaning those battles over who chooses are banished for good. There’s renowned cauliflower pakora (£6) and bestselling butter chicken curry (£10), from Edinburgh favourite, Pakora Bar. Then there’s sourdough pizzas from Pizza 48, offering both classics as well creations like goat’s cheese, featuring a white garlic sauce base, mozzarella, goat’s cheese, walnuts, rosemary, rocket, roasted garlic and honey (£12).

Healthy eats from NAKA include smoked tofu salad (£8.50) and shitake and caramelised onion ramen broth (£9.50). While carnivores will love a succulent buttermilk fried burger with the Kickin’ Korean (£10.50), crispy Korean style chicken breast, served in a milk bun with sriracha mayo, kimchi, pickles, sticky chilli pepper glaze, from Saucy Birds, is sure to be an early favourite.

You can almost taste this.

Hall said: “Tribe Kitchen is about bringing a variety of restaurant-quality dining experiences into people’s homes, delivering what people want to eat, when they want it- all in one eco-friendly delivery. Importantly, every order is cooked, the put straight on a bike, arriving with the customer in record time.”

Tribe Kitchen is open today until August 21, and then Wednesday August 25 until Sunday. From mid-September, the service will operate seven days a week.

Co-founder Wright, whose disappointment with the inconsistent quality of take-home dining options inspired the creation of Tribe Kitchen, added: “The hob to home model will prove to be a game changer in the restaurant-quality takeaway market in Scotland’s capital and beyond, delivering choice and quality.

“We’re taking ownership of the entire supply chain process, working with great quality, independent restaurant brands and have invested in state-of-the-art ordering technology to allow us to deliver the highest quality food to our customers. Combined with passionate chefs and our friendly in-house delivery team, a high quality dine at home experience awaits”.

For more information, visit Tribe-Kitchen.com

