Edinburgh's best yoga studios for those who want to improve their mental and physical fitness for 2022

Hot Yoga Edinburgh

If you’re planning to take up yoga as part of your January fitness regime, Edinburgh is spoiled for choice when it comes to studios.

They’ve had a tough time over the last couple of years, but most are now open and offering a combination of in-studio classes and online versions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you want to visit in person, these days they recommend that you bring your own mat, and masks are worn while you’re entering and leaving the studio, but can be taken off during your practice. Under the current circumstances, it’s also a good idea to change into your fancy Lululemon gear (or old joggers) before you get there.

East Side Yoga

Drop In classes tend to be expensive, costing up to £15 for an hour, but most studios offer big discounts if you buy a package of five or 10, or if you’re visiting them for the first time.

And remember, if it all gets too intense, there’s always child’s pose.

Calm on Canning Street, 16 Canning Street, www.calmoncanningstreet.com

If you’re lucky, you might get to meet the resident pooch, Alfie, at this west-end studio, which also offers therapies in its treatment rooms. The yoga room consists of one light and bright workout space, which has heaters for hot and warm yoga sessions. The teachers are some of Edinburgh’s best, and you can take part in Beginners Yoga with Sophie Howarth, Yoga for Peri-menopause and Menopause with Caroline Phipps-Urch, or Kundalini with Jenny Smith, see website for times. They’re currently also offering Free Yoga for Foster Carers on Tuesdays from 9.45am-10.45am. Most classes are available in the studio and online.

Calm on Canning Street

East Side Yoga, 109 Broughton Street (0131 208 5500, www.eastsideyoga.co.uk)

Look out for the neon YOGA sign in this studio’s window. Inside, it’s a lovely and Zen space, with high ceilings, wooden floors and a view out to a garden. They have a decent-sized changing room too, with a couple of individual cubicles, in case you don’t want anyone to see you wrestling your fleshy rolls into tight leggings. There’s a good mixture of classes, including a 7.15am Morning Glow Vinyasa for keeno-s. Depending on the day, this early bird session is taught by a couple of our favourite teachers, the fun Nina Romijn or the athletic Sharon Iacono.

Hot Yoga Edinburgh, 2 Ladyfield (0131 604 0100, www.hotyogaedinburgh.com)

Fancy a challenge? Try Aerial Yoga at this studio. Their lessons in this style, which involves supporting yourself with a soft hammock suspended from the ceiling, take place on Sundays at 11am, with teacher Nardina Arico, and aren’t as scary as you’d think. However, the real focus at this large modern studio is heat. Expect to sweat, with Hot Yoga, Hot Yoga Flow, Hot Power Vinyasa, at 34-39 degrees centigrade and inspiring teachers like Angie Lake. If you’re a bit scared, start off with a Warm class at a balmy 26 degrees centigrade.

Beetroot Sauvage

Meadowlark Yoga, 43 Argyle Place (0131 228 7581, www.meadowlarkyoga.com)

This studio is perfectly positioned beside the Meadows, and there are plenty of nearby places to reward yourself with a post-practice lunch, from Argyle Place to Wanderers Kneaded. They’ve got two yoga rooms - a bright one on street level, and a cosy basement space, where there are also changing rooms. Try a class with one of their founder members, Karen Kirkness, who has just written a book, Spiral Bound, and does Filament Flow classes that make you more aware of the positioning of your muscles and their surrounding fascia.

Beetroot Sauvage, 33-41 Ratcliffe Terrace (0131 629 4484, www.beetrootsauvage.co.uk)

As well as a cafe, this Causewayside venue also has therapy rooms and a large yoga studio with a timetable that includes Hatha Yoga, and Wednesday Wonders Yoga, which is one of their sessions that is run by Edinburgh Community Yoga. This social enterprise offers subsidised spaces for as little as £3 (or £1 if you’re participating online) to those who’re strapped for cash. If you want to get your ankle biters into yoga, Beetroot Sauvage also hope to resume their temporarily paused Kids Yoga sessions soon.

Karen Kirkness at Meadowlark

Edinburgh Leisure, various venues city-wide, www.edinburghleisure.co.uk

Okay, so you might not be guaranteed the incense, merchandise and the fanciest space, but Edinburgh Leisure have loads of excellent yoga instructors on their roster, with various pricing options, including the £38 a month for Fitness Classes only at your preferred venue. They also offer the Les Mills class Bodybalance, which includes elements of yoga blended with tai chi, core training and Pilates.

Tribe Yoga, various venues city-wide, www.tribe.yoga

We’re always a bit intimidated by Tribe, since it seems to be where all the young and beautiful people go, with four studios in the New Town, Quartermile and Leith Walk, plus a Tribe Cycle branch in Stockbridge. Anyway, perhaps a little of it will rub off on us, if we attend their excellent classes. At the New Town studio, these include Warm Yin Yang, the relaxing Candlelit Yin, and Flow. They also offer a ballet-influenced exercise routine, Barre, with a parent and baby version included.

Yoga’s Got Hot, 4-8 Learmonth Avenue, www.yogasgothot.com

Don’t let this yoga studio’s proximity to the new Comely Bank branch of Mimi’s Bakehouse put you off your session. You can have all the tray bakes afterwards. Whenever we’ve visited this studio, we’ve worked pretty hard, especially when doing the fun Ballet’s Got Hot session with professional dancer Campbell Watt, though they offers some relaxing evening classes, like Yoga Nidra, to help you sleep. They’re currently offering newcomers a three class pass for £30.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.