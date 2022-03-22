These Edinburgh restaurants have the best views of Edinburgh (Photo: The Johnnie Walker Experience, Princes Street)

Edinburgh restaurants with a view: 10 restaurants with the best views of Edinburgh

Here are 10 Edinburgh restaurants with some of the best views of the city.

By Ginny Sanderson
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 5:23 pm

If you’re looking for a dining experience with that ‘wow’ factor, look no further.

These Edinburgh restaurants offer striking views of the Capital while you dine.

So, whether you’re going on a date, having lunch with friends, or trying to impress mum for Mother’s Day – these places should surely do the trick.

1. Chaophraya

Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Castle Street, New Town, has floor to ceiling windows offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle. You can also dine out on the balcony in warm weather.

2. The Johnnie Walker Experience

The Johnnie Walker Experience in Princes Street feels slightly slept on for the incredible views it offers. The 1820 rooftop bar has breathtaking panoramic views of the Capital, including Edinburgh Castle.

3. The Lookout

Perched atop Calton Hill, The Lookout has some of the best views of the Edinburgh skyline. It offers seasonal dishes with dedicated breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus.

4. Cold Town House

Cold Town House in Grassmarket is a pub with a terrific rooftop terrace. Voted Beer Bar of the Year 2021, it serves grazing platters, Neapolitan pizzas, and classic pub scran.

