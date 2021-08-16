While it’s far from being a normal August in Edinburgh, the various festivals will all be up and running by the end of this week.
With new performances still being added to the lineup, it’s now possible to spend all day and night at a range of cultural treats – from plays featuring Hollywood stars, to up-and-coming comedians.
And even if you don’t have a ticket for a show, there are plenty of things to see and do.
But you still need to eat between enjoying all Edinburgh’s artistic attractions, and there is noticeably less food available at many venues this year due to the pandemic.
So, why not support local Edinburgh businesses and book a table at one of the wonderful restaurants and bars that are just a stone’s throw from the major festival venues?
Here are 10 suggestions, along with the venues they are convenient for.
Read more:
Shedinburgh Fringe Festival 2021: Harry Hill and Mark Thomas top bill in fantastic programme of shed shows celebrating Edinburgh Festival Fringe
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.