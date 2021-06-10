The Garden at Teviot will be showing every game of the rescheduled 2020 Euros.

This covered outdoor bar on the Edinburgh University campus is much more than a students’ drinking spot: with 12 HD widescreen televisions, it’s the ideal place to follow all the action this summer.

“We’ve been nice and busy since we opened at the end of April,” says trading operations manager Paul McBride. “It really is one of the best places in the city to watch sport and we’ve got a lot on, from the Euros to Wimbledon, the Olympics and the Ryder Cup.”

The Garden at Teviot will be showing every game of the rescheduled 2020 Euros from June 11 to July 11 – and they’ve extended their booking slots to three hours so you don’t have to miss a second of the action.

There are great deals to be had during the week, with half-price nachos, a pint and an all-day breakfast for £6.50, or a Teviot burger and a pint for just £7 from midday to 4pm Monday to Friday… perfect for those wanting to watch the 2pm kick-offs.

The huge festival-style stretch tent seats up to 200 people and the heaters will be on to keep drinkers warm for the 8pm matches. Or there are nine beach huts available to book for free: each seats four people and has its own 26” HD screen.

But there’s much more to The Garden at Teviot than just sport: it’s an ideal place to meet up with friends for a good-value drink and food, with an extensive menu of cocktails (including a ‘tree’ of ten martinis to share), boozy smoothies and a top selection of gins.

All the food is locally sourced wherever possible from within 30 miles of Edinburgh. The Classic Club sandwich is well worth a try, as is the spiced halloumi burger which comes with skinny or curly fries. Pizza fans will enjoy the fresh stone-baked pizzas on offer, or you can opt for the dirty fries, loaded with a choice of chilli, cheese, baked beans or bacon (vegan options are available).

“Each table has a QR code so you can sit down, get comfy and order whatever you want from your seat,” adds Paul. “If it’s raining, it’s the perfect spot as it’s all covered and heated – just head down, sit back and relax while everything is brought to you.”

Enjoy the friendly atmosphere and a warm welcome at The Garden at Teviot from midday to 10pm from Sunday to Thursday; the bar is open late until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.