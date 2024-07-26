Dram Good Whisky Festival returns for 2024 with bigger and better line up - here’s how you can get tickets

Steven Chisholm
By Steven Chisholm
Published 26th Jul 2024, 16:25 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 16:26 BST
Comment
Dram Good Whisky Festival returns to Edinburgh this AugustDram Good Whisky Festival returns to Edinburgh this August
Dram Good Whisky Festival returns to Edinburgh this August | Dram Good Whisky Festival
Whisky showcase moves to new home in Edinburgh city centre this August

The Dram Good Whisky Festival is returning to Edinburgh from Friday 2 August in a new, bigger, venue after the success of last year’s event.

Preparations for the showcase are underway at its new home, category A-listed 96 George Street, ahead of the two-day whisky festival’s opening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors will get the chance to meet the real people behind the brands, hear talks and masterclasses and, of course, sample whisky from the 16-strong line-up of featured distilleries including Isle of Harris Distillery, which launched The Hearach whisky to much fanfare last year. Other brands represented include Islay distiller Ardbeg, Highland best-sellers Glenmorangie and Edinburgh locals Port of Leith Distillery.

Full list of exhibitors at Dram Good Whisky Festival

Arbikie Highland Estate

Nc’nean

The Glasgow Distillery

The Borders Distillery

Ardbeg

Ardnamurchan Distillery

Aurora Spirits Distillery

Ballindalloch

The Port of Leith Distillery

Bladnoch Distillery

Berry Bros and Rudd

Isle of Harris Distillers

Glenmorangie

Gordon & Macphail

Holyrood Distillery

Lindores Abbey Distillery

The festival is the brainchild of the team behind Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery. John Stirling, Co-Founder of Arbikie Highland Estate, said: “After the success of last year's inaugural event, we return, bigger and better. Iconic distilleries from across the industry will unite to celebrate our unique history and the modern innovation driving the future of whisky.

“Come along to meet the people behind the brands, as they take you on an adventure into the tastes, sights and stories of quality spirits. Expect masterclasses, exclusive tastings and topical debate. A fantastic event to find a new favourite dram, whilst savouring the ones you love.”

Tickets are available from Arbikie Club.

Related topics:GlenmorangieScotch Malt Whisky Society
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.