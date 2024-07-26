Dram Good Whisky Festival returns for 2024 with bigger and better line up - here’s how you can get tickets
The Dram Good Whisky Festival is returning to Edinburgh from Friday 2 August in a new, bigger, venue after the success of last year’s event.
Preparations for the showcase are underway at its new home, category A-listed 96 George Street, ahead of the two-day whisky festival’s opening.
Visitors will get the chance to meet the real people behind the brands, hear talks and masterclasses and, of course, sample whisky from the 16-strong line-up of featured distilleries including Isle of Harris Distillery, which launched The Hearach whisky to much fanfare last year. Other brands represented include Islay distiller Ardbeg, Highland best-sellers Glenmorangie and Edinburgh locals Port of Leith Distillery.
Arbikie Highland Estate
Nc’nean
The Glasgow Distillery
The Borders Distillery
Ardbeg
Ardnamurchan Distillery
Aurora Spirits Distillery
Ballindalloch
The Port of Leith Distillery
Bladnoch Distillery
Berry Bros and Rudd
Isle of Harris Distillers
Glenmorangie
Gordon & Macphail
Holyrood Distillery
Lindores Abbey Distillery
The festival is the brainchild of the team behind Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery. John Stirling, Co-Founder of Arbikie Highland Estate, said: “After the success of last year's inaugural event, we return, bigger and better. Iconic distilleries from across the industry will unite to celebrate our unique history and the modern innovation driving the future of whisky.
“Come along to meet the people behind the brands, as they take you on an adventure into the tastes, sights and stories of quality spirits. Expect masterclasses, exclusive tastings and topical debate. A fantastic event to find a new favourite dram, whilst savouring the ones you love.”
