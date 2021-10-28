The conference will be centred around the OVO Hydro and the Scottish Events Campus, on the banks of the River Clyde.

Visitors may at first be dismayed at the lack of obvious bars and restaurants in the immediate vicinity, but a short stroll north or south of the river will take you to some of the city’s finest pubs.

Here are 10 of the best, all within a 15 minute walk of COP26.

Radisson RED Hotel The Radisson RED Hoel boasts one of Glasgow's finest rooftop bars - with incredible views of the Clyde and the Finnieston Crane - and is just a stone's throw from COP26.

Lebowskis Lebowskis, located on Argyle Street to the north of the river, is named after the main character in the Coen Brothers' cult film 'The BIg Lebowski'. The pub shares the Dude's love of white Russians, but also has an extensive range of other cocktails.

The Park Bar If you venture north of the RIver Clyde you will find more traditional local Glasgow boozers. The Park Bar, on Paisley Road West, has recently been refurbished and offers tasty pub grub alongside your drinks.

The Ben Nevis Located in Glasgow's trendy Finnieston neighbourhood, a short walk to the north of COP26, the Ben Nevis offers a huge range of whiskies, craft beers and occasional live Scottish folk music. It's a cozy Glasgow institution as popular with locals as it is with visitors.