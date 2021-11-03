Chef Barry Bryson announces his latest pop-up supper club at Edinburgh's Honeycomb & Co

If you missed his sell-out Wild Dining summer pop-ups at Jupiter Artland, never fear, as Barry Bryson has announced his next kitchen takeover.

This chef, who was Catering in Scotland’s Banqueting and Events Chef of the Year 2021, will be cooking at Edinburgh’s Honeycomb & Co for two nights only, on November the 25 and 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme is provenance, and guests will be served a four-course menu, with vegetarian and gluten free alternatives available, all for £60 or add another £30 for matched drinks.

Barry Bryson

This isn't the first collaboration between the four-year-old Bruntsfield brunch venue and this popular Edinburgh chef. During lockdown they also worked together on the popular takeaway option Dine in with Barry Bryson.

As he says; “Collaborating with Honeycomb & Co is always such a great experience for me. The team there really gets behind my ideas and supports me throughout, so it’s a really rewarding partnership.”

Tickets for the November dinners will be going live for bookings on the Honeycomb & Co website from Friday November 5. However, members of their customer loyalty programme, The Hive, which has free membership, will be able to book their place now. They’ll also get a fiver off the food menu, and another fiver off the matching drinks.

The relaxed and informal evenings kick off at 6.30pm, and start with a welcome snack on arrival. Then there are a selection of dishes that all celebrate and promote locality, produce and season, and feature entirely Scottish ingredients. Suppliers include Welch Fishmonger, Whitmuir Farm, Micro Empire, Knockraich Farm Dairy, Peelham Farm and IJ Mellis.

Honeycomb & Co

Course one is pork belly, scallop and parsnip, then there’s cured mackerel, apple, beetroot pancake, rosemary oil and creme fraiche. Next up will be the biggest course of venison, haggis fritter, celeriac and pear and pickled red cabbage. Dessert is sea buckthorn mousse with gingerbread and meringue, then amuse bouche. All the courses are going to be introduced by Bryson, who will leave the kitchen to chat about the ingredients, inspiration and dishes.

If you’re doing the matching drinks, expect a spritz on arrival, followed by organic and low intervention wines and a whisky cocktail to round the dinner off.

1 Merchiston Place, Edinburgh (0131 228 4641, www.honeycombandco.com)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.