Best Rooftop Bars Edinburgh 2023: Here are 8 of the best rooftop bars in Edinburgh
Feel like taking in some of Edinburgh’s most breathtaking views, with a cocktail in hand? Try these gorgeous rooftop bars in the capital.
Edinburgh is blessed with beauty, so why not take in the sublime views at some of the best rooftop bars in Scotland?
We’ve put together this list of classy rooftop bars in the Capital perfect for your next night out with your loved ones.
So, whether you’re searching for an upmarket bar to catch up with friends or if you’re simply looking for the perfect venue to treat your significant other to a romantic date night, we’d recommend checking out these breathtaking rooftop bars in the heart of our city.