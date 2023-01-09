Here are the 10 best places to eat in Edinburgh in 2023 – according to customer reviews on TripAdvisor.

Natually, Scotland’s capital a number of highly ranked and much loved places to eat throughout the city.

With a number of delicious food choices, the list of Edinburgh’s best restaurants include some of the city’s most loved institutions combined with an array of new restaurants that we expect to become staples of the city in the future.

So, whether you fancy a curry, a pasta dish, a succulent steak or some fine vegan cuisine, we have pulled together a list of Edinburgh top restaurants as per customer reviews on highly respected travel site TripAdvisor.

Take a look at these 10 best dining options to help you choose the perfect meal tonight.

1. Quinn's Quinn's Cafe was one named in the top 10 restaurants in the world by Trip Advisor. This homely cafe offers fantastic food and is located on 62 West Port.

2. Makars Gourmet Mash Bar Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is located on 9 and Bank Street and is described as one of the "gems of Edinburgh". It offers lots of options, including plant based food for vegans.

3. French Creperie Le Petit Cafe French Creperie Le Petit Cafe can be found at 32 Morisson Street. Offering French gallettes and delicious crepes, this cafe comes as one of the most highly rated in the Capital.

4. New Chapter New Chapter can be found at 18 Eyre Place and is highly recommended for its European and British dishes. One user said that "they would cheerfully eat the cod every day of their lives."