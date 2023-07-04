These Edinburgh restaurants could become your new favourite breakfast spot, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

The cobbled streets of Edinburgh are lined with independent restaurants and cafes, offering dozens of choices for where to have your first meal of the day. Whether you’re visiting the Scottish capital or are a hardened local, it’s never too late to find a new delicious option.

From filling all-day breakfasts to light sandwiches and pastries, browse this list of the most popular places for breakfast in Edinburgh based on TripAdvisor reviews.

Dotted all over the city, here are 10 of the most popular, well-reviewed breakfast cafes and restaurants, each with its own speciality on offer and always accompanied by fresh coffee, of course.

There are centrally-located spots to start your day right before heading out shopping, or more remote choices for when you want to find something closer to your home.

1 . Cafe Marmalade Coming in at number one on our list of breakfast spots in Edinburgh, find Cafe Marmalade on 23 Bernard Street for a cosy atmosphere and hearty breakfast food. Stacked sandwiches and full Scottish breakfasts are some of the most popular items on the heaving breakfast menu. Photo: Screenshot via Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Fountain Cafe Don't be fooled by the unassuming exterior of Fountain Cafe on 111 Grove Street, the food inside is popular with both tourists and locals. Choose from baked goods and freshly cooked meals to kick off your day. Photo: Fountain Cafe Photo Sales

3 . Tani Modi Family-run Tani Modi pride themselves on great-tasting coffee and stacks of pancakes, attracting hungry people to its prime location just around the corner from Princes Street at 103 Hanover Street. Photo: Tani Modi Photo Sales

4 . Salt Cafe Don't worry, the breakfast at Salt Cafe offers much more than just salt. No matter what time of day it is, head to 54-56 Morningside Road to find an all-day brunch on offer paired with freshly-brewed coffee. Photo: Salt Cafe. Photo: Salt Cafe Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3