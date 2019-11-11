First picture revealed of Innis & Gunn plans for Edinburgh’s biggest brewery

Innis & Gunn launch £3 million crowdfunder to build Capital’s largest brewery.

The first image has been released of plans for the largest brewery in the capital for 150 years, due to open its doors in 2021.

Plans for the new brewery.

Scottish craft beer company Innis & Gunn hopes to raise £3 million through its ‘Beer Money’ campaign to build the Edinburgh brewery.

The fundraising campaign is run by Seedrs, a London-based platform allowing members of the public to invest online in start-ups and businesses.

The brewery will bring all production and packaging in-house and allow Innis & Gunn to take on brewing services for other companies for the first time.

Innis & Gunn founder and Master Brewer Dougal Gunn Sharp said: “At this time of division, doom and gloom, the originality and inclusivity of the Innis & Gunn brand and business is a shining light of optimism that bring people together in celebration of great beer.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime – to be part of the project to build Edinburgh’s first large-scale brewery in over 150 years.

“By investing in Innis & Gunn Beer Money, you will be helping to create a new legacy for our brand and for brewing in Edinburgh, and Scotland, that will last a lifetime.”

The company ran a similar crowdfunding campaign in 2015 to buy its first ever brewery in Perth.

Since then Innis & Gunn has grown to almost 21 million pints and increased turnover to over £25 million.

Those wishing to register to invest in the brewery can do so on their Seedrs page.