First look at Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots

The first images of Saoirse Ronan as Mary, Queen of Scots and Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I have surfaced.

Ahead of Mary Queen of Scots' debut trailer, Focus Features have released images of the Oscar nominated duo portraying the historic rivals.

Ronan, a three-time Academy Award nominee, appears as a steely, blue-eyed Mary Stuart, while Robbie poses as her red-headed nemesis Elizabeth I.

The two royals were first cousins, but their relationship was fraught with rivalry, with Mary spending much of her life imprisoned in various castles and manor houses around England before being found guilty of a plot to assassinate the Virgin Queen.

Stuart, who was viewed by many as the rightful heir to the Scottish and English throne was later executed.

Three-time Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan stars as Mary, Queen of Scots (Photo: Focus Features)

Made in Scotland

Much of the filming for the £180million project has taken place in Edinburgh, roughly 20 miles from the royal's birthplace in Linlithgow, with scenes also shot in Glencoe, Oxford and Derbyshire.

Based on John Guy’s biography, My Heart Is My Own: The Life Of Mary Queen Of Scots, the film explores the relationship between Mary and Elizabeth who rules over England and Scotland.

Scripted by Beau Willimon of House of Cards and directed by acclaimed theatre director Josie Rourke, the feature seems destined to drip with political intrigue and scandal

Margot Robbie stars as Elizabeth I (Photo: Focus Features)

David Tennant will also feature as reformation leader John Knox, while Dunkirk actor Jack Lowden appears as the murder spouse of Mary Lord Darnley.

The film's trailer is due to be released at 4pm today (July 12), while the film itself is slated for an early 2019 release - just in time for awards season.