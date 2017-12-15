Fife to become new hub for the horror film industry

Fife is set to become a major new hub for the horror film industry under plans to transform a gothic church.

The world’s only dedicated studio for the production of horror and fantasy films will be based there under plans backed by veteran American producer Roger Corman.

A green screen studio, sound recording facilities and special effects workshop will all be created at the former gothic revival church in Kirkcaldy.

It is thought the £500,000 project, which is behind led by the Kirkcaldy-based production company Hex Media, will create up to 20 jobs.

It has declared that the new venture, which is expected to produce three films a year, will focus on “bold, original storytelling, and nurturing diverse voices in the genre.”

Founder Lawrie Brewster said: “Hex Studios is inspired by the glory days of Hammer Horror at Bray Studios.

“It’s more than just a physical production space or a studio company, it’s a grass-roots movement that seeks to pursue a revolutionary approach to the art and business of filmmaking.”

Hex Media partner Sarah Daly added: “We want to foster a resurgence in the great British tradition of horror filmmaking, as well as providing opportunities for aspiring writers, actors and filmmakers in Scotland and all over the world.”

Corman, whose previous films include Litte Shop of Horrors, House of Usher and Not Of This Earth, said: “Hex Studios is an ambitious new project which aims to rekindle the spirit of classic horror cinema, and gives me hope for the future of original, independent filmmaking.”