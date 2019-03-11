Fast and Furious film crew to return to Glasgow in April

The Fast and Furious franchise of high-speed action films is set to return to Scotland next month, when stunt scenes are expected to be shot for the latest film in the series.

by Alex Nelson

The ninth film in the series - tentatively titled Fast and Furious 9 - will come to Glasgow in April, marking the third time the Fast and Furious films have shot there.

In 2012, night scenes were shot on Cadogan Street and in the Broomielaw, and last year scenes for spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw were shot in the city.

Star Idris Elba was in attendance for those, but it's not known if any of the stars of Fast and Furious 9 will be present for filming this time.

Making the most of Glasgow's 'superb architecture'

Both of the franchise's previous visits have seen a crew of around 200 people descend on the streets of Glasgow, each time generating millions of pounds for the city's economy.

A source reportedly told the Daily Record that the production crew is “familiar with local film workers and locations and they trust them”, saying that’s why they’re arranging to come back.

“It’s also more cost-effective to close the roads for a few days and film in Glasgow than it is in London, LA or New York,” added the source.

The centre of Glasgow’s “superb architecture” also looks the part, they said, “It’s a big boost.”

Filming details still to be confirmed

It was revealed this month that filming helped boost the city’s economy by almost £20 million last year, up by a quarter on the year before.

It’s not yet known how long the film crew will be in Glasgow, or which roads will be affected by the filming.